Philadelphia Cream Cheese and Ziggi's Coffee Reimagine a Beloved Breakfast Duo with First-Ever Philadelphia Everything Bagel Latte

PITTSBURGH & CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Coffee and a bagel schmeared with cream cheese have long been a beloved breakfast pairing. Now, Philadelphia — the inventor of cream cheese — and the coffee experts at Ziggi's Coffee are teaming up to reimagine the morning routine with a creamy new combination inspired by the iconic duo. Introducing: the Philadelphia Everything Bagel Latte. Launching during iced coffee’s biggest season, the limited-time beverage marks Philadelphia's debut in the drinks category and Ziggi's first-ever savory latte.

A MORNING FAVORITE, REIMAGINED

Coffee lovers are increasingly seeking unique flavor experiences, with 62% of consumers interested in trying new and adventurous coffee drinks.¹ Featuring Ziggi’s fan-favorite iced latte topped with Philadelphia cream cheese cold foam and finished with everything bagel seasoning, the Philadelphia Everything Bagel Latte taps into this growing flavor curiosity. Combining the unmistakable, savory flavor of an everything bagel and cream cheese with a smooth touch of sweetness from the latte and cold foam, the Philadelphia Everything Bagel Latte is a deliciously unexpected take on a familiar morning favorite.

"The Philadelphia Everything Bagel Latte is a fun way to showcase the versatility of our cream cheese while staying true to the flavor combination consumers already know and love," said Traci Graziani, Head of Away From Home Brand & Trade Marketing for Philadelphia Cream Cheese. “For over 150 years, Philadelphia has brought creamy, delicious flavor to the foods people love most. Whether on a bagel, in a recipe or now in your morning coffee, Philadelphia continues to deliver the creamy taste that makes every bite—or sip—Really Philly Good."

This new take on a morning classic is also a natural extension of what Ziggi’s already does best. The Everything Bagel Breakfast Sandwich is consistently one of the brand’s top-selling breakfast items and flavored iced lattes are the backbone of its coffee menu. For Ziggi’s, this partnership is also a chance to showcase something that sets the brand apart: its food. Rather than viewing food as a sideline, Ziggi’s has built an extensive food menu in the category – a full lineup of breakfast sandwiches, bakery items, handhelds, and snacks that guests come back for as much as the coffee. The Philadelphia Everything Bagel Latte brings that food-and-coffee philosophy to life in a single sip, built on the flavors Ziggi’s fans already love. It’s a natural fit for a brand where food and drink have always belonged together – and a fun new way to prove it.

“We’re always looking for partnerships that let us do something we haven’t done before – and this one took us further than any of them,” said Stacey Kane, Chief Strategic Projects & Partnerships, Ziggi’s Coffee. “Ziggi’s has done seasonal, we’ve done bold, but savory is a new territory for our drink lineup. Philadelphia was the right partner to get there with because this isn’t just a flavor mashup – it’s built on a bagel breakfast sandwich flavor our guests already love. That’s what makes this feel like a match made in breakfast heaven, and a drink that earns its moment.”

CREAM CHEESE IS MORE THAN JUST A SPREAD

As consumers continue to embrace cream cheese beyond its traditional role as a spread for bagels or toast, Philadelphia is finding new ways to showcase its versatility across cooking, baking, snacking — and now beverages. The Philadelphia Everything Bagel Latte demonstrates how a beloved ingredient can unlock new flavor experiences while staying true to the creamy taste fans know and love.

The Philadelphia Everything Bagel Latte is available from August 11 through August 17 at participating Ziggi's Coffee locations nationwide while supplies last. Find a Ziggi’s location near you here or follow Philadelphia and Ziggi’s on Instagram for more information.

¹ Source: Datassential 2025 Food, Flavor & Beverage Trends Report, cited in QSR Magazine, "Don't Just Follow Coffee Trends—Create Them" (March 2025). Expand

ABOUT THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY

We are driving transformation at The Kraft Heinz Company (Nasdaq: KHC), inspired by our Purpose, Let’s Make Life Delicious. Consumers are at the center of everything we do. With 2025 net sales of approximately $25 billion, we are committed to growing our iconic and emerging food and beverage brands on a global scale. We leverage our scale and agility to unleash the full power of Kraft Heinz across a portfolio of eight consumer-driven product platforms. As global citizens, we’re dedicated to making a sustainable, ethical impact while helping feed the world in healthy, responsible ways. Learn more about our journey by visiting www.kraftheinzcompany.com or following us on LinkedIn.

ABOUT ZIGGI'S COFFEE

Founded in Colorado in 2004 by husband-and-wife team Brandon and Camrin Knudsen, Ziggi's Coffee was built on the belief that great coffee and beverages should feel personal, welcoming and easy to enjoy. What began as a neighborhood coffee shop has grown into a national brand recognized for quality drinks, a broad menu spanning coffee, Dirty Sodas, energy infusions and food, and a customer first approach centered on choice and customization. In 2026, Ziggi's Coffee celebrates 10 years of franchising, marking a decade of building a strong franchisee network, scalable systems and sustained national growth. Today, Ziggi's Coffee operates 120 locations across 25 states, with more than 200 additional locations in development. Ziggi's Coffee has earned national recognition in Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500 and the Inc. 5000 list. Learn more at ziggiscoffee.com.