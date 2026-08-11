Ouster BlueCity with REV8 Lidar Wins Multimillion-Dollar Utah Traffic Modernization Expansion

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ouster, Inc. (Nasdaq: OUST) (“Ouster” or the “Company”), a global leader in high-performance lidar sensors and intelligent software solutions, powering Physical AI across the automotive, industrial, robotics and smart infrastructure sectors, announced today that Econolite, a leader in mobility operating systems, was awarded an expansion contract from Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) to deploy Ouster BlueCity, a complete lidar traffic management solution for actuation, alerts, and analytics, at an additional 160 intersections statewide.

With the first Ouster BlueCity with integrated Rev8 installation already live in Utah, this expanded deployment marks a major technological leap for the state through the integration of Ouster's OS1 Max Rev8 digital lidar sensor. The system introduces up to 500-foot advance detection for corridor-level traffic management alongside the world’s first native color lidar detection system. By simultaneously capturing color data and 3D depth, the system delivers unmatched situational awareness to create accurate, high-fidelity digital traffic twins, simplified zone set-up, and more intuitive event recording analysis through improved color visualization. Crucially, the solution features system-level privacy technologies at the edge with blurring of pedestrians and cyclists while fully retaining the rich operational benefits of color data.

The UDOT contract expansion follows a rigorous, real-world assessment of six distinct lidar proposals conducted by the Utah State Evaluation Committee in December 2024 where Econolite’s provision of the Ouster BlueCity solution received the highest overall vendor score and ranked first in the lidar hardware & perception software categories.

UDOT’s primary objective is to reduce collisions and protect Vulnerable Roadway Users (VRUs), such as pedestrians and cyclists, through smarter, safer, and more sustainable infrastructure. By leveraging an open API architecture, Ouster BlueCity integrates seamlessly with UDOT’s existing traffic control ecosystem, including Econolite Cobalt® traffic signal controllers. Installed non-intrusively in as little as three to five hours per intersection, the Ouster BlueCity system generates a color 3D digital traffic twin to enable dynamic traffic signal actuation based on live multimodal demand. Furthermore, the system’s long-range multimodal detection and tracking provides a continuous stream of high-fidelity, automated data for corridor-level intelligence and advanced actuation logic. This enables high-impact safety applications such as automated crosswalk extensions for slow-moving pedestrians, dilemma zone protection, turning-vehicle yield warnings, and real-time vehicle-to-everything (V2X) safety alerts broadcast via integration with intersection Roadside Units (RSUs).

“The scaling of Ouster BlueCity’s footprint to hundreds of intersections in Utah is a powerful testament to the real-world value the solution delivers daily to transportation agencies and municipalities both large and small,” said Asad Lesani, VP, Global ITS Solutions at Ouster. “By leveraging our latest Rev8 OS1 Max digital lidar sensor for these system deployments, UDOT is unlocking a new era of corridor-level, advance detection in native color alongside critical transportation infrastructure compliance, and we are proudly positioned to support the state's long-term roadway modernization and safety goals.”

This expansion builds on the momentum of a 2025 UDOT contract awarded to Econolite, which initiated the deployment of Ouster BlueCity across more than 100 intersections statewide utilizing Rev7 digital lidar sensors. The latest agreement brings UDOT’s total contracted Ouster BlueCity footprint to nearly 300 intersection and roadway deployments. With Utah included, Ouster BlueCity powers the United States’ top three largest, fully integrated lidar traffic management deployments, alongside Nashville and Chattanooga, Tennessee.

“UDOT’s decision to expand this deployment underscores the heightened levels of situational awareness the Econolite-Ouster integrated lidar solution brings to modern traffic management,” said Jim Madden, Senior Vice President of U.S. Sales at Econolite. “By combining Ouster’s advanced system capabilities with Econolite’s proven traffic management technologies, we are helping provide the critical mobility intelligence to optimize signal operations, and create safer, more efficient roadways across Utah.”

Ouster BlueCity sets a new standard in traffic management with up to 500-foot advance detection and the world’s first native color lidar that detects and tracks vehicles, cyclists, pedestrians, and trams for optimized actuation, real-time alerts, and 24/7 data analytics. By combining Ouster’s digital lidar sensors and proprietary AI software, the single system captures color (optional) and 3D depth for enhanced digital traffic twin and 2D image visualization. Engineered for long-term reliability in adverse weather and lighting conditions, the solution features privacy-enhancing technology at the edge while retaining the rich benefits of color data. A fast, non-invasive installation unlocks high-fidelity live and historic data alongside 3D recordings for safety events such as near-misses and wrong-way drivers, while an open API architecture ensures seamless ecosystem integration for rapid data sharing. Cities and agencies worldwide use Ouster BlueCity to optimize mobility, streamline operations, and increase road user safety across their intersections, corridors and highway mainlines and ramps. The solution complies with system-level NEMA TS2, Build America, Buy America (BABA) Act, and ISO 27001 cybersecurity. For more information, visit ouster.com/bluecity.

About Ouster

Ouster (Nasdaq: OUST) is a leader in sensing and perception for Physical AI across industrial, robotics, automotive, and smart infrastructure. With a unified platform of high-performance digital lidar, cameras, AI compute, sensor fusion and perception software, and AI models, Ouster delivers solutions that improve quality of life in the physical world. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Ouster has a global presence serving thousands of customers with offices in the Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. For more information about our products, visit www.ouster.com, contact our sales team, or connect with us on X or LinkedIn.

About Econolite – Part of Umovity

Econolite Group is the North American market leader in intelligent traffic management solutions with over 92 years of experience. Econolite has provided more than 160,000 traffic controllers deployed at over 60,000 intersections. Its leading traffic management software has been installed by more than 500 agencies across North America. Econolite prides itself on being the leading provider of traffic management solutions, including cabinets, controllers, software, sensors, and professional services. With nearly 850 employees primarily in North America, Econolite drives innovation in traffic management and safety solutions, including connected and automated vehicles research and development. In June 2022, Bridgepoint acquired a majority stake in Econolite Group, and together with PTV Group, a dynamic partnership was formed. Since 2023, Econolite Group and PTV Group are united under the brand Umovity. For more information, visit www.econolite.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements are based upon current plans, estimates and expectations of management that are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation that such plans, estimates and expectations will be achieved. Words such as “offer,” “expect,” “will”, “may,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “reflect,” “should,” “plan,” “can,” “could,” “estimate,” “possible,” “potential,” “pursue,” “demonstrate,” and the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, though not all forward-looking statements use these words or expressions. All statements, other than historical facts, including statements regarding the capabilities and uses of Ouster’s digital lidar sensors, including with respect to the opportunity for customers to improve transportation safety and modernize transportation systems; uses for Physical AI; the anticipated performance of Ouster’s products and our expectations around customers’ adoption and application of our products, the total addressable market for the Company’s products and offerings, and the Company’s expectations and projections relating to future growth and opportunities constitute forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those that we expected, including, but not limited to, the risks related to the adoption of Ouster products; product quality and liability risks, the possibility of cancellation or postponement of contracts or unsuccessful implementations; the Company’s ability to maintain BABA compliance for its product offerings; the Company’s ability to manage growth, including the supply of BABA-compliant products; inaccurate forecasts of market growth and customer demand; Ouster’s ability to respond to evolving regulations and standards and other important risk factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and as may be further updated from time to time in the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the SEC. Readers are urged to consider these factors carefully and in the totality of the circumstances when evaluating these forward-looking statements, and not to place undue reliance on any of them. Any such forward-looking statements represent management’s reasonable estimates and beliefs as of the date of this press release. While Ouster may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, it disclaims any obligation to do so, other than as may be required by law, even if subsequent events cause its views to change.