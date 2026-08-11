Babcock & Wilcox Signs Agreement with Siemens Energy to Commence Work on 20 Steam Turbines for Data Center Power Generation

AKRON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Babcock & Wilcox (B&W) (NYSE: BW) announced today that it has signed an agreement with Siemens Energy to commence work on 20 Siemens Energy steam turbine generator sets totaling 1 gigawatt (GW) of generating capacity for use in its FastPower℠ program for data center projects. This agreement is in addition to B&W’s previously announced turbine order.

“As demand for dependable, large-scale power generation continues to accelerate, particularly from AI data center customers, we are strengthening our collaboration with Siemens Energy through this agreement,” said Brandy Johnson, Chief Technology Officer, B&W. “This order secures 1 GW of capacity and further positions us to deliver reliable, high-capacity energy solutions on the accelerated timelines our customers require.”

“B&W is focused on helping customers meet one of today's most critical challenges: bringing reliable power online as quickly as possible,” Johnson said. “By combining our proven generation technologies, deep engineering expertise and decades of project execution experience, we are uniquely positioned to deliver fast-track energy solutions that support rapidly growing power demands. With a strong pipeline of near-term data center and power generation opportunities, we are positioned to help customers accelerate project schedules while maintaining the reliability and performance they require.”

“Siemens Energy’s agreement with Babcock & Wilcox to commence work on these steam turbine generator sets reflects a broader trend we are currently seeing in the U.S. market: growing demand for reliable, affordable, and resilient energy infrastructure,” said Tobias Panse, Senior Vice President of Steam Turbines and Generators for Siemens Energy. “Siemens Energy is meeting this moment with the world’s most efficient steam turbine technology, strong execution power and trusted, long-lasting partnerships with our customers.”

B&W's extensive experience in power generation, spanning thousands of installations across the world, provides a strong foundation for meeting the rapidly growing energy demands of data centers and other energy producers. Leveraging proven technologies and comprehensive project delivery capabilities, B&W offers reliable, scalable power solutions that can be deployed quickly and efficiently.

About Babcock & Wilcox

Headquartered in Akron, Ohio, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. is a leader in energy and environmental products and services for power and industrial markets worldwide. Follow us on LinkedIn and learn more at babcock.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

B&W cautions that this release contains forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements relating to an agreement with Siemens Energy to commence work on 20 steam turbine generator sets. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. For a more complete discussion of these risk factors, see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent annual report on Form 10-K. If one or more of these risks or other risks materialize, actual results may vary materially from those expressed. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, except to the extent required by applicable law.