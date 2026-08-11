MetLife Pet Insurance and America's VetDogs Partner to Help Co-Raise Future Service Dog for Veteran or First Responder with Disabilities

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MetLife Pet Insurance today announced a partnership with America's VetDogs, a national nonprofit that provides service dogs to veterans, first responders and active-duty service members at no cost, to sponsor the dogs’ training and development so that it will one day support a veteran or first responder living with a disability.

MetLife Pet Insurance today announced a partnership with America's VetDogs, a national nonprofit that provides service dogs to veterans, first responders and active-duty service members at no cost. Share

Through America's VetDogs' Puppy with a Purpose® program, MetLife Pet Insurance will help support the early socialization, basic training and development that prepares service dogs to provide greater independence, mobility and confidence to our nation’s and communities’ heroes. The partnership reflects MetLife Pet Insurance's support for the powerful bond between people and animals, and commitment to creating positive outcomes for individuals, families and communities.

"At MetLife Pet Insurance, we see every day the important role animals play in people's lives," said Todd Katz, head of U.S. Group Benefits at MetLife. "This partnership reflects our commitment to helping protect what matters most and supporting organizations that create life-changing outcomes. Service dogs provide greater independence, confidence and companionship, and we're proud to support that journey from the start."

MetLife Pet Insurance is sponsoring Charlie, a three-month-old black Labrador Retriever. The puppy's name was selected through voting by MetLife employees.

The puppy will be raised by a volunteer puppy raiser in the greater New York Tri-State Area and exposed to real-world environments critical to early development, from offices and public transportation to community events and city streets.

The need for highly trained service dogs is significant. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, approximately 5.8 million veterans live with a service-connected disability1. It costs more than $50,000 to breed, raise, train and place a single assistance dog, and America's VetDogs provides these dogs free of charge.

"Each puppy in our program represents a future lifeline for someone who needs support," said John Miller, president and CEO of America's VetDogs. "Partnerships like this help ensure we can continue providing custom-trained serviced dogs at no cost to veterans and first responders while raising awareness of the life-changing impact service dogs can have."

After approximately 14 to 18 months with a volunteer puppy raiser, the dog will return to America's VetDogs for advanced training before being matched with their handler.

Throughout the puppy's development, MetLife Pet Insurance and America's VetDogs will share updates on key milestones in training and socialization, offering customers, employees and supporters a behind-the-scenes look at the journey from puppy to service dog and the impact these animals can have on the lives of those they serve. Follow along at MetLife Pet Insurance or MetLife Pet Insurance’s Instagram, @metlifepetinsurance.

About America’s VetDogs

Since 2003, America’s VetDogs (www.VetDogs.org) has trained and placed guide and service dogs to provide independence, enhanced mobility, and companionship to veterans with disabilities from all eras. In 2015, VetDogs opened its programs to first responders, including fire, police, and emergency medical personnel. America’s VetDogs is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization founded by the Guide Dog Foundation and serves clients from across the United States. VetDogs relies on contributions from generous individuals, corporations, service clubs, and foundations to fund its mission to help those who have served our country live with dignity and independence. It costs over $50,000 to breed, raise, train, and place one assistance dog, but America’s VetDogs provides its services completely free of charge to the individual. America’s VetDogs has been accredited by both the International Guide Dog Federation and Assistance Dogs International.

About MetLife Pet Insurance Solutions, LLC

MetLife Pet coverage is issued by Metropolitan General Insurance Company, a Rhode Island insurance company headquartered at 700 Quaker Lane, Warwick, RI 02886. MetLife Pet Insurance Solutions LLC is the policy administrator. It may operate under an alternate or fictitious name in certain jurisdictions, including MetLife Pet Insurance Services LLC (New York and Minnesota) and MetLife Pet Insurance Solutions Agency LLC (Illinois). For more information, visit https://www.metlifepetinsurance.com.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), through its subsidiaries and affiliates (“MetLife”), is one of the world’s leading financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management to help individual and institutional customers build a more confident future. Founded in 1868, MetLife has operations in more than 40 markets globally and holds leading positions in the United States, Asia, Latin America, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.metlife.com.