H2O.ai Joins Open Secure AI Alliance to Strengthen AI Software and Agents Security

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--H2O.ai, the sovereign enterprise AI platform for predictive, generative and agentic AI, with built-in observability and governance, today announced that it has joined NVIDIA and other industry leaders in the Open Secure AI Alliance, an industry initiative to develop and share open technologies, techniques and tools that strengthen the security of software and AI agents.

H2O.ai also backs the principles outlined in the Open Weights and American AI Leadership letter, including the role of open models in strengthening safety, cybersecurity, innovation and AI sovereignty.

Together, these efforts reflect a shared belief that open AI is important not only for innovation and competition, but also for security and control. Open weights give organizations greater visibility into the models they use and the freedom to adapt and run them on their own infrastructure. Open security tools extend that control across the broader AI system, including agent identity, permissions, guardrails, evaluation and auditability.

"Open source is about freedom, not just free. Sovereign AI is only possible with open weights and distributed shared philosophy of innovation. At H2O.ai, we recognized that AI is far too important to not be open and was founded with decades of innovation and community building with open source. All of our math and algorithms and several SLMs like H2O-Danube and H2O-Mississippi have been open with contributions every year since inception. Open weights models and open ecosystems unleash the juggernaut of innovation and usher abundance by unlocking human potential and the possibilities for AI in science, math, health and AI for Good.

Every nation needs to be an AI nation. Every organization, enterprise, and every government needs to be AI-native and make AI their own, to govern, and learn from the feedback loops of continuous use of AI,” said Sri Ambati, Founder and CEO of H2O.ai.

As AI agents gain access to sensitive data, applications and critical workflows, security must address more than whether a model is open or closed. Protecting these systems requires controls across the full agent stack, as well as the ability for defenders to test, adapt and strengthen those controls.

Through its participation in the Open Secure AI Alliance, H2O.ai will work with NVIDIA and other members to advance open approaches to AI security and help organizations deploy AI systems they can trust, govern and control.

About H2O.ai

H2O.ai is on a mission to democratize AI for Good. As the world’s leading agentic AI company, H2O.ai converges Generative and Predictive AI to help enterprises and public sector agencies develop purpose-built Agents, SLMs, and solutions on their private data. With a focus on secure, compliant, and infrastructure-flexible Sovereign AI deployments, H2O.ai delivers solutions that align with the highest standards of data privacy and control.

Its open-source technology is trusted by over 20,000 organizations worldwide, including more than half of the Fortune 500. H2O.ai powers AI transformation for companies like AT&T, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Wells Fargo, Bank of America, Workday, Progressive Insurance, and NIH.

Through its AI for Good program, H2O.ai supports nonprofits, public sector agencies, and global institutions in advancing healthcare, education, disaster response, and environmental sustainability using agentic and predictive AI.

H2O.ai has raised $256 million from investors, including Commonwealth Bank, NVIDIA, Goldman Sachs, Wells Fargo, Capital One, Nexus Ventures, and New York Life.

For more information, visit www.h2o.ai.

To read more about Open Secure AI Alliance visit: https://blogs.nvidia.com/blog/open-secure-ai-alliance/