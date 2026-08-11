Trinity Hunt Partners Launches Value Creation Services Platform With Investment in Fisher Management Partners

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Trinity Hunt Partners, a growth-oriented private equity firm, today announced an investment in Fisher Management Partners, establishing a new value creation services platform focused on driving operational excellence, performance improvement, and enterprise transformation for its clients. Fisher will serve as the platform’s foundational investment.

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Fisher partners with companies to navigate complex business challenges across six core practice areas: business strategy, sales & marketing, operations & supply chain, finance, people, and technology. Within the highly fragmented management consulting industry, Fisher is a trusted advisor to middle-market businesses, combining cross-functional expertise with senior-level Working Partners who collaborate closely with clients to turn strategy into measurable, sustainable results. Todd Fisher, Managing Partner, and the firm's partners will continue in leadership roles at the company.

“We built Fisher around the idea that our people and our clients grow together, and after a decade, we were ready for a partner who could help us do that at a bigger scale," said Todd Fisher, Managing Partner of Fisher. “Trinity Hunt recognized the value of this approach and shares our vision to expand Fisher’s capabilities while maintaining the high-touch, collaborative approach that has defined our firm.”

“Fisher is defined by its dedication to helping clients achieve exceptional results, the seasoned expertise of the team, and its track record of growth,” said George Morgan, Partner at Trinity Hunt Partners. “We’re excited to work with Todd and his team to build a platform that focuses on hands-on execution with clients to create value and transform their operations during this unprecedented period of change in the market.”

Trinity Hunt is actively seeking opportunities to expand the platform through partnerships with consulting firms that bring complementary capabilities, geographies, or industry specializations. For more information, please visit www.trinityhunt.com/contact.

Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal advisor to Trinity Hunt Partners. Copper Run and Dinsmore & Shohl LLP served as advisors to Fisher Management Partners. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

ABOUT FISHER MANAGEMENT PARTNERS

Founded in 2015, Fisher Management Partners is a management consulting firm that helps businesses accelerate performance and drive growth. Working side by side with clients, Fisher brings experienced leadership and practical business judgment to complex challenges. The firm integrates strategy, operations, technology, and organizational optimization to deliver measurable, sustainable results. Fisher partners with middle-market companies to turn strategy into action and outcomes into lasting value. For more information, visit www.fishermp.com.

ABOUT TRINITY HUNT PARTNERS

Trinity Hunt Partners is a growth-oriented private equity firm with over $2 billion of assets under management focused on building leading B2B and B2C services companies. Trinity Hunt’s mission is to provide the talent and strategic, operational, and financial capabilities needed to build entrepreneurial services companies into market leaders. For more information, visit www.trinityhunt.com.