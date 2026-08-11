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Momentum Events Cleaned Up a Duplicate-Filled CRM with ZoomInfo

The events and conference organizer moved past Salesforce's record-by-record cleanup to same-day bulk deduplication and enrichment across an inherited database, according to the company.

VANCOUVER, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: GTM), the all-in-one AI GTM platform, has reported that Momentum Events, an organization that produces live and virtual conferences, cleaned up an inherited database of duplicate and incomplete records using bulk data deduplication and enrichment. Momentum Events brings industry thought leaders together to share knowledge and network, a business where a name and a title are not back-office details. The company reports that the same tools able to enrich its data could also deduplicate it the same day.

Momentum Events inherited a database riddled with duplicate and incomplete records. The same email address turned up on separate records under different first and last names. Before anyone could trust a report or a mailing, the underlying data had to be reconciled, and the volume made that a project rather than a quick fix.

The company's CRM could not solve it alone. Salesforce's native deduplication worked one record at a time, in real time, so it had no way to clean an inherited database in bulk. Merging duplicates carried its own risk, because a careless merge discards the good information mixed in with the bad. For a conference organizer, the stakes are physical. The title on a record is the title printed on the badge an attendee wears at the event.

Momentum Events chose ZoomInfo for bulk data deduplication and enrichment its CRM could not provide. The company could clean the entire database at once instead of record by record. Rules decided which values survived each merge, so cleanups preserved the valuable data rather than discarding it. Normalization standardized inconsistent formats, duplicate prevention screened new list imports, and scheduled, automated deduplication ran against the CRM so duplicates did not creep back in. Cloud access meant the data was reachable regardless of location.

The result is cleaner data the organization says it benefits from every day. Standardized title formats now carry through to the badges attendees wear at Momentum Events conferences, which the company credits with improving the quality of its data. What was once a tangle of duplicate and half-empty records is now a maintained system rather than a recurring cleanup.

Momentum Events treats clean, deduplicated data as an everyday operational backbone, not a one-time project. It keeps duplicate prevention and scheduled cleanups running against its CRM, so the database stays accurate as new records arrive.

About ZoomInfo

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: GTM), the all-in-one AI GTM platform, enables sales, marketing, and customer success teams to execute their go-to-market strategy with confidence. Powered by the industry's most comprehensive B2B data, including more than 100 million companies, 500 million contacts, and billions of signals, ZoomInfo delivers the intelligence, automation, and integrations that modern revenue teams need to identify, engage, and convert their best buyers.

Learn more at zoominfo.com.

Contacts

Media contact:
Public Relations Team
ZoomInfo
PR@zoominfo.com

Industry:

ZoomInfo

NASDAQ:GTM
Details
Headquarters: Vancouver, WA
CEO: Henry Schuck
Employees: 3500
Organization: PUB
Release Versions
English

Contacts

Media contact:
Public Relations Team
ZoomInfo
PR@zoominfo.com

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