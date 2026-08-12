Link Logistics Acquires Fully Leased Industrial Property in Charlotte

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Link Logistics (“Link” or the “Company”), a leading operator of last-mile industrial real estate and warehouse properties, today announced the addition of Jamesburg @ I-77, a 559,750-square-foot infill industrial property in the Charlotte metropolitan area.

Located at 12801 Jamesburg Drive in Huntersville, North Carolina, the property was 100% leased at the time of addition. The asset offers direct access to Interstate 77 and is minutes from Interstates 485, 85 and 40, providing connectivity to Charlotte’s population centers and key Southeast and Mid-Atlantic distribution corridors.

“This acquisition builds on Link Logistics’ established footprint in Charlotte and reflects our approach of investing in supply-constrained markets with strong customer demand,” said Andrew Goodman, senior managing director, Investments, Link Logistics. “Charlotte remains a strategic priority for our portfolio given its positive, long-term industrial fundamentals.”

Link Logistics has an established presence in Charlotte, where the Company owns and operates approximately 10 million square feet of industrial real estate.

“Charlotte’s population growth, combined with access to major Southeast ports and air cargo infrastructure, continues to attract a broad range of logistics and distribution customers,” said Nicholas Brady, managing director, Investments, Link Logistics. “Jamesburg @ I-77 is well positioned to benefit from those dynamics given its scale and connectivity along one of the Southeast’s most active distribution networks.”

Cushman & Wakefield brokered the transaction.

About Link Logistics

Link Logistics is a leading operator of last-mile industrial real estate and warehouse properties. Established by Blackstone in 2019, Link Logistics supports the delivery of essential goods through a half-billion-square-foot portfolio of modern warehouses across the U.S. By connecting consumption, technology and e-commerce, we play a vital role in how businesses reach their customers. We leverage our scale, proprietary data, and focus on sustainability and power to help customers run smarter operations and deliver value for stakeholders. At the same time, we prioritize our people and communities, making a positive difference where we live and work. For more information, please visit www.linklogistics.com.