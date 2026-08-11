NationsBenefits and Hy-Vee Transform Nutritional Access Across the Midwest Through Fintech-Driven Healthcare Benefit Integration

PLANTATION, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NationsBenefits®, the leading healthcare fintech and benefits platform, today announced a strategic partnership with Hy-Vee to integrate its Basket Analyzer Service (BAS) technology across Hy-Vee’s Midwestern footprint. This collaboration streamlines the way millions of members access their healthcare benefits, enabling real-time purchases of nutritious food, wellness items, and OTC products at the point of sale to better support their daily health needs.

“This work demonstrates that managing chronic conditions can effectively start at the shelf, providing individuals with the tools required for long-term well-being.” -Michael Parker, Co-CEO at NationsBenefits Share

By treating the grocery store as a vital care-delivery site, the collaboration removes friction and provides a modern, technology-driven approach that meets individuals in the aisles of the stores they already trust.

“By bridging our healthcare fintech and adjudication with Hy-Vee’s trusted retail experience, we are ensuring that a streamlined path to better health is available to members, regardless of their geography,” said Michael Parker, Co-CEO at NationsBenefits. “This work demonstrates that managing chronic conditions can effectively start at the shelf, providing individuals with the tools required for long-term well-being.”

A Clinical and Economic Imperative

The expansion of the BAS platform at Hy-Vee stores arrives at a critical time for public health. Diet-related chronic conditions currently account for at least 85% of the nation's annual healthcare spending. The Midwest also continues to face unique challenges in food security; a 2026 USDA Economic Research Service report notes that while national food insecurity remains a pressing issue for 13.7% of households, rural and urban communities in the region often lack frictionless access to the nutritious resources necessary for chronic disease management.

The NationsBenefits technology acts as a real-time clinical engine at the checkout counter. By validating eligible items in milliseconds, the platform eliminates the need for manual claims or out-of-pocket spending, which are common barriers to benefit access. For Hy-Vee, this integration reinforces its role as a comprehensive health destination. Members in both dense urban centers and rural communities now have a direct, automated link between their health plan benefits and the high-quality nutrition available at their local supermarket.

Health plans and retailers interested in learning more about how NationsBenefits BAS technology supports outcomes-based healthcare and Food as Medicine strategies can visit https://nationsbenefits.com/bas.

About NationsBenefits®

NationsBenefits is the leading healthcare fintech, benefit, and outcomes company at the forefront of the convergence of commerce and care. By unifying supplemental benefits, financial technology, and clinical outcome solutions into a single, seamless ecosystem, NationsBenefits transforms how health plans and members engage with the healthcare journey. The company partners with Medicare, Medicaid, and Commercial health plans to provide innovative rewards and incentives, data analytics, and care-gap closure solutions to drive growth and improve population health. Through its proprietary fintech infrastructure and integrated platform, NationsBenefits transforms traditional benefit administration into a precision tool for outcome improvement and care program adherence. By leveraging opt-in health data to drive smarter choices and expand access to essential health solutions, NationsBenefits empowers members, optimizes their experience at every touchpoint, and is dedicated to improving quality of life by making healthy outcomes more accessible. To learn more, visit NationsBenefits.com.

About Hy-Vee

Hy-Vee, Inc. is an employee-owned corporation operating more than 540 business units across nine Midwestern states with sales of more than $14 billion annually. The supermarket chain is synonymous with quality, variety, convenience, healthy lifestyles, culinary expertise and superior customer service. Hy-Vee was recently named one of the top grocery stores in America by USA TODAY. The company’s more than 70,000 employees provide “A Helpful Smile in Every Aisle” to customers every day. For additional information, visit www.hy-vee.com.

*The Benefits Mastercard® Prepaid Card is issued by The Bancorp Bank, N.A., Member FDIC, pursuant to license by Mastercard International Incorporated. Card can be used for eligible expenses wherever Mastercard is accepted. Valid only in the U.S. No cash access.