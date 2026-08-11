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Andersen Global Expands Legal Capabilities with Beech Incorporated

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Andersen Global enters into a Collaboration Agreement with Beech Incorporated, a legal firm based in South Africa, broadening its legal capabilities in the region.

Beech Incorporated provides legal and regulatory services to the mining, renewable energy, infrastructure, oil and gas sectors, specializing in mergers and acquisitions, commercial, project financing, health, safety and environmental, employment, and compliance matters. The firm’s multidisciplinary team advises clients across the full project lifecycle—from development and financing to operations and stakeholder engagement—and is recognized as a leading legal firm by publications including Chambers and Partners and The Legal 500.

“Our approach is built on understanding the industries we serve at a practical level and providing practical, actionable advice to clients operating in complex regulatory environments,” said Warren Beech, CEO of Beech Incorporated. “By working alongside the member and collaborating firms of Andersen Global, we are better positioned to support organizations operating across jurisdictions while continuing to deliver responsive, industry-focused legal solutions.”

“Businesses operating in the mining and oil and gas industries face increasingly complex regulatory and operational considerations,” said Mark L. Vorsatz, global chairman and CEO of Andersen. “Warren and his team’s deep sector knowledge and multidisciplinary approach enhance our ability to support clients navigating these challenges throughout Africa and beyond.”

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax, legal, and valuation professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 50,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 1,000 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

Contacts

Megan Tsuei
Andersen Global
415-764-2700

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Andersen Global

Details
Headquarters: San Francisco, CA
CEO: Mark Vorsatz
Employees: 50,000
Organization: PRI
Release Summary
Andersen Global enters into a Collaboration Agreement with Beech Incorporated, a legal firm based in South Africa.
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#agexpansion
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Contacts

Megan Tsuei
Andersen Global
415-764-2700

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