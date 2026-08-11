Azunic AI Selects RASTRUM to Power Human-Relevant 3D In Vitro Toxicology Platform

LEHI, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Azunic AI today announced the selection of Inventia Life Science’s RASTRUM 3D cell culture platform to support the development of its animal-free toxicology platform and advance human-relevant preclinical safety assessment.

Built for a new regulatory era, Azunic combines human-derived biological models with artificial intelligence to reduce species-translation error and deliver regulatory-grade safety insights. Share

Azunic AI will use RASTRUM to develop induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)-derived 3D models across toxicity-relevant organ systems. The platform will provide the scale, reproducibility, and assay consistency needed to generate structured biological datasets for Azunic AI’s computational models and drug-safety programs.

The selection supports Azunic AI’s strategy to combine advanced clinically translatable biology with artificial intelligence. Its work aligns with growing global adoption of New Approach Methodologies, or NAMs, including advanced in vitro systems, human-cell-based models, and computational tools designed to improve the relevance, reproducibility, and efficiency of pre-clinical research.

“Azunic AI’s animal-free toxicology platform is designed to deliver regulatory-grade safety insights from human biology,” said Jerry Henley, CEO of Azunic AI. “Selecting RASTRUM gives us a scalable and reproducible foundation for generating the rich 3D biological data our AI models require. This supports our goal of evaluating safety risk across multiple organ systems and helping safer medicines reach patients faster.”

Azunic AI focuses on establishing and characterizing robust 3D in vitro models for key organ systems. These models will support structured data generation for internal drug-candidate evaluation and the continued development, testing, and validation of Azunic AI’s computational approaches.

"Preclinical toxicology hasn't changed much in decades and is still largely built on animal models that don't always predict how a drug behaves in humans," said Cameron Ferris, PhD, CEO of Inventia Life Science. "Azunic AI is rethinking that from the ground up, pairing human-derived biology with AI to accelerate preclinical toxicology data. RASTRUM was built for challenges like this one, and we're glad to be part of solving it."

RASTRUM enables reproducible, human-relevant 3D cell models at scale through precision bioprinting, defined synthetic matrices, and workflow-driven software. As Azunic AI’s selected 3D cell culture platform, RASTRUM will support consistent model production and biologically relevant data generation across its toxicology programs.

About Azunic AI

Azunic provides toxicity insights without animals, leading to a complete tox package for regulatory submission. Built for a new regulatory era, Azunic combines human-derived biological models with artificial intelligence to reduce species-translation error and deliver regulatory-grade safety insights. Its platform is designed to set a new scientific and ethical standard for drug toxicity testing and help safer medicines reach patients faster.

About Inventia Life Science

Inventia Life Science develops advanced 3D cell culture solutions that help researchers generate reproducible, biologically relevant in vitro models at scale. Built around the RASTRUM platform, Inventia combines precision drop-on-demand bioprinting, tunable synthetic matrices, workflow-driven software, and scientific expertise to support disease modeling, mechanistic biology, and drug discovery. To learn more, please visit inventialifescience.com.