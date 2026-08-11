Exelon Adds Public Grid and Buckstop to 2c2i Portfolio, Advancing Affordable and Sustainable Energy Solutions

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Exelon Foundation has added two new companies to its Climate Change Investment Initiative (2c2i) portfolio: Public Grid and Buckstop. The investments reflect Exelon's commitment to supporting solutions that improve affordability, make better use of resources and contribute to a more reliable and sustainable energy future.

As electricity demand continues to grow, keeping energy affordable will require innovation across the energy sector. Public Grid is helping connect customers to programs that can lower energy costs, while Buckstop is finding new ways to recover value from existing materials and equipment. Together, they reflect the kinds of practical solutions needed to build a more affordable and sustainable energy future.

Now in its seventh year, 2c2i continues to invest in early-stage companies building practical climate and energy solutions with strong commercial potential and meaningful community impact. The program focuses on companies whose work can benefit one or more of Exelon's major markets, including Atlantic City, Baltimore, Chicago, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C., through solutions that:

Reduce greenhouse gas emissions

Boost the resiliency of urban infrastructure, including the power grid, transportation systems, buildings and vacant land

Help communities adapt to climate change

Advance local sustainability goals

"Keeping energy affordable while meeting growing demand is one of the defining issues facing our industry," said Sunny Elebua, Exelon's Chief Strategy and Sustainability Officer. "The solutions we need won't come from any single technology or company. Public Grid and Buckstop both represent the kind of practical, customer-focused innovation that can create lasting value for the communities we serve, which is precisely what 2c2i was established to advance."

Public Grid: Connecting Customers to Energy Savings Programs

For many customers, programs designed to lower energy costs and encourage more flexible energy use can be difficult to navigate or access. Public Grid addresses that gap by integrating utility enrollment and energy program participation directly into the multifamily housing leasing process.

Working with property owners, managers and technology platforms representing more than 500,000 housing units nationwide, the company connects residents with utility services, community solar, demand response and energy efficiency programs that can reduce monthly bills while supporting a more efficient electric grid.

Public Grid has established a growing presence across Exelon’s service footprint, where thousands of residents already use the platform to activate utility accounts and participate in savings opportunities. As utilities seek new ways to engage customers, solutions like Public Grid can increase participation in programs that lower costs, improve grid performance and expand access to clean energy resources, particularly in underserved communities.

Buckstop: Creating More Value from Existing Infrastructure

As demand for energy infrastructure and critical minerals continues to increase, organizations are looking for ways to extend asset life, reduce waste and maximize the use of existing resources. Buckstop is helping address those needs through an asset valuation, urban mining, and circularity platform that identifies opportunities to recover, reuse and recycle valuable materials embedded within energy and industrial assets.

The company's technology helps organizations better understand the materials and economic potential contained within existing equipment, creating pathways to keep more resources in circulation and reduce reliance on new extraction and manufacturing.

By supporting reuse and recycling, Buckstop's approach can lower emissions associated with producing new materials while helping organizations recover value from assets that might otherwise be discarded. As electrification accelerates, solutions that improve resource efficiency and keep valuable materials in circulation will become increasingly important.

Investing in Affordable, Sustainable Energy Solutions

The Exelon Foundation remains committed to supporting innovative startups through its $20 million commitment to climate-focused investment and entrepreneurship. With 2c2i, Exelon continues to support companies developing solutions that deliver environmental, economic and community benefits.

The Exelon Foundation is now accepting new applications for investment. Startups developing innovative clean energy and climate solutions are encouraged to apply through September 2026.

Additional information about 2c2i and previous portfolio companies is available at exeloncorp.com/2c2i.

The Exelon Foundation would also like to recognize law firm sponsor Katten, which provides in-kind legal services in support of the 2c2i climate investment program.