-

Sterne Kessler Client Netlist Negotiates Five-Year Patent Alliance with Samsung

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--A cross-practice team at Sterne, Kessler, Goldstein & Fox served as lead U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) counsel to Netlist, Inc. (OTCQB: NLST) in a patent infringement case against Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. involving advanced memory technology. After nearly a year of litigation in the ITC, Netlist has now reached a comprehensive settlement with Samsung. A new five-year deal includes a patent cross license agreement between the two companies under which Samsung has a license to Netlist’s complete patent portfolio, including its server DIMM and High Bandwidth Memory technologies.

In total, the agreement could mean as much as $898 million in patent licensing fees paid to Netlist over the five-year term, as well as a new strategic supply agreement under which Samsung will supply up to $1.5B of DRAM and NAND products to Netlist over the next five years. Samsung will also purchase 10 million shares of Netlist common stock. As a result of the deal, the two companies have settled pending litigation matters, including actions before the U.S. ITC and in the Eastern District of Texas. However, Netlist will continue defending its patents in connection with CAFC appeals, IPR proceedings and district court actions involving third parties manufacturing or selling non-Samsung products.

In addition to serving as Netlist’s lead ITC counsel, since 2024, Sterne Kessler has served as Netlist’s lead counsel at the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) in defending the validity of its patents, at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit in appeals of inter partes reviews, and in various reexamination proceedings at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office’s Central Reexamination Unit.

This latest news on behalf of Netlist underscores Sterne Kessler’s effectiveness across practices and venues. The team, which was composed of litigators, PTAB lawyers and technical subject matter experts, was led by directors Will Milliken, co-chair of the firm’s Appellate Practice; Richard Bemben, co-chair of the firm’s PTAB Practice; and Danny Yonan, head of the firm’s U.S. International Trade Commission Practice. The Sterne Kessler team also included directors Donald Banowit and Lauren Watt.

To learn more, please click here.

About Sterne, Kessler, Goldstein & Fox
Based in Washington, D.C., Sterne Kessler is a leading intellectual property law firm providing strategic IP services to clients worldwide. With more than 170 attorneys, the firm offers integrated capabilities across patent and trademark prosecution, strategic counseling, post‑grant proceedings, and litigation before federal district and appellate courts and the International Trade Commission. Since 1978, Sterne Kessler has served as a trusted partner to innovative companies, startups, inventors, universities, and investors, helping them protect, enforce, and maximize the value of intellectual property. The firm is committed to delivering practical, business‑driven solutions that support innovation and long‑term strategic objectives.

Contacts

Kimberly Doughty
Senior Marketing Manager
kdoughty@sternekessler.com

Industry:

Sterne, Kessler, Goldstein & Fox

Release Versions
English

Contacts

Kimberly Doughty
Senior Marketing Manager
kdoughty@sternekessler.com

More News From Sterne, Kessler, Goldstein & Fox

Sterne Kessler and Thomson Reuters Partner to Create New AI Tool for Patent Litigation

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sterne, Kessler, Goldstein & Fox and Thomson Reuters today announced a co-development partnership that has produced the first attorney-built AI workflow within CoCounsel Legal. The Patent Claim Eligibility Analyzer is a new AI tool designed to assist patent litigators with Section 101 patent eligibility analysis. Section 101 is often a decisive factor in patent litigation, and one of the quickest ways to win or lose a case, yet it is also one of the most difficu...

Sterne Kessler Announces Three New Directors in 2026

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sterne, Kessler, Goldstein & Fox proudly announces the election of three new directors effective January 1, 2026. The newly promoted directors are Brian Dudley, Brady Gleason, and Melissa Haapala. “These newly promoted directors truly exemplify the values and vision of Sterne Kessler,” stated Managing Director Byron L. Pickard. “Their dedication to our clients and their expertise and collaborative spirit have strengthened our firm, and we are honored to recogniz...

Sterne Kessler Elects Byron Pickard as Managing Director

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sterne, Kessler, Goldstein & Fox announced today that Byron L. Pickard will serve as the firm’s new Managing Director. He succeeds Michael B. Ray, who has served as Managing Director of the firm since 2007 and will now assume the role of firm Chair. Pickard, who has served on the firm’s Executive Committee for the last six years, will work closely with Ray and firm leadership on strategic initiatives to further strengthen Sterne Kessler’s market position as a le...
Back to Newsroom