AEG Presents Enters Into Strategic Partnership With Creativeman Productions

LOS ANGELES & TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AEG Presents, a global leader in live entertainment, announced today that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Creativeman Productions, the leading Japanese concert promotion and live events company. The partnership expands AEG Presents' presence within Japan, bringing together two companies with a shared commitment to delivering world-class live music experiences. By combining their respective expertise, relationships, and experience, AEG Presents and Creativeman will work together to create new opportunities for artists to connect with audiences throughout Japan, while continuing to elevate the fan experience and support the country's vibrant live music market. In addition, this partnership provides a platform for expansion across the region for AXS, AEG Presents’ state-of-the-art ticketing company.

Founded in 1990, Creativeman Productions promotes concerts, tours, and destination events that connect global and Japanese artists with audiences across the country. Under the leadership of CEO Naoki Shimizu, Creativeman has become one of the most influential promoters in Asia’s live music industry.

“Over the past 37 years, Creativeman has grown from a company with just 2 staff members to become the largest independent music promoter in Asia,” commented Shimizu. “This strategic partnership with AEG Presents will propel our growth as we expand our festivals and artists from Japan to Asia and the rest of the world. The partnership will also connect Summer Sonic with a portfolio of world-class festivals and creates a network that joins Coachella in the U.S. and BST Hyde Park in the U.K., serving as a cornerstone for the music industry’s continued growth.”

Added Shawn Trell, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, AEG Presents: “Creativeman is an important presence in Japan and across the region. The company’s vision and business strategy align perfectly with ours, and we’re thrilled to be entering into this partnership together. Beyond Creativeman’s thriving concert and festival business, Summer Sonic has become a globally recognized brand on its own. We can’t wait to see what the future brings.”

In addition to concert promotion, Creativeman owns and operates a diverse portfolio of festivals that span multiple genres. Summer Sonic is Creativeman’s signature festival and one of the largest music events in Asia. Launched in 2000, it pioneered the concept of a simultaneous multi-city festival in Japan, taking place in both Tokyo and Osaka with many of the same artists performing across the two sites. Over the years, Summer Sonic has hosted international superstars including Radiohead, Oasis, Metallica, Linkin Park, Daft Punk, and the Red Hot Chili Peppers, while also showcasing top Japanese talent. The festival has grown into a major cultural brand with hundreds of thousands of attendees and has recently expanded overseas through Summer Sonic Bangkok, reinforcing its position as Asia’s premier international music festival.

Other Creativeman flagship events include Sonicmania, Punkspring, Greenroom Festival, Loud Park, Super Sonic, Springroove, and many others. The company’s festival portfolio now ranges from mainstream pop and rock to metal, punk, and electronic music, making it one of the most diversified festival operators in Asia.

About AEG Presents

Combining the power of the live event with a focus on true artist development, AEG Presents is a world leader in the music and entertainment industries. Operating across five continents, the company has an unparalleled commitment to artistry, creativity, and community. Its tentpole festivals and multi-day music events — which include the iconic Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival and the legendary New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival alongside British Summer Time at Hyde Park, Stagecoach, Electric Forest, Rock En Seine and All Points East — continue to set the bar for the live music experience. AEG Presents promotes global tours for artists such as ATEEZ, Justin Bieber, Zach Bryan, Sabrina Carpenter, Kenny Chesney, Luke Combs, Celine Dion, ENHYPEN, Elton John, Carin León, Paul McCartney, The Rolling Stones, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift, and Tyler, The Creator, in addition to — through its network of clubs, theatres, arenas, stadiums and renowned partner brands such as The Bowery Presents, Cárdenas Marketing Network, Concerts West, Frontier Touring, Goldenvoice, Marshall Arts, MCT Agentur, Messina Touring Group, Outback Presents, PromoWest Productions, and Zero Mile Presents — creating and developing an unmatched infrastructure for artist development and audience reach. More information can be found at www.aegpresents.com.