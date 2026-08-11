NATIGroup and NVE Form Joint Venture to Deliver Integrated Facilities and Security Solutions for Government Customers

LANHAM, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NATIGroup, a leading provider of construction, physical/technical security systems, facility operations and maintenance and logistics, and NVE, Inc., a proven provider of facilities operations and management services, today announced the formation of NATI-NVE Support Services, LLC (N2), a joint venture created to help U.S. government agencies operate, secure and sustain their most critical facilities and infrastructure. A Small Business Association-approved, Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business, N2 combines agility and resilient infrastructure with the deep experience and industry reach of two established providers, reducing customer costs, increasing productivity, lowering risk and improving performance across the full lifecycle of facility and mission operations.

NATIGroup, founded in 1984, brings four decades of construction, physical and technical security, facility O&M and logistics expertise. NVE, established in 2003, delivers facilities management across the continental United States and construction security services in 25 countries on six continents. Together, the partners bring cleared personnel and proven processes to mobilize quickly, sustain operations and ensure mission readiness on large-scale federal programs.

N2 has been awarded several federal contracts, including a position on the Missile Defense Agency's SHIELD multiple-award IDIQ, facilities operations and maintenance support for the Food and Drug Administration’s Muirkirk Road Complex and screening operations under the Transportation and Security Administration’s Screening Partnership Program.

“NATI has built its reputation on facilities and security work for more than 40 years,” said Ian Hwang, CEO of NATIGroup. “N2 extends that discipline at scale, giving government clients that capability with the accountability of a single, responsive partner.”

“By combining NVE’s global facilities and construction security expertise with NATIGroup’s technical depth, N2 formalizes a partnership built over years of shared performance on missions where failure is not an option,” said Neil Villarin, President of NVE, Inc.

About NATI-NVE Support Services, LLC (N2): N2 is an SBA-approved SDVOSB joint venture between NATIGroup and NVE, Inc., headquartered at 4221 Forbes Blvd., Suite 210, Lanham, MD 20706. N2 provides integrated Facilities Operations and Maintenance, Base Operations Support, Logistics and Warehouse Support, Global Construction Security Monitoring, Cyber-Enabled Facilities Operations, Facility Hardening and Physical Security Upgrades and TSA Screening Partnership Program support to government customers.

About NATIGroup: Incorporated in 1984 as a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business in Washington, D.C., NATIGroup (NATI) has become a leading provider of construction, physical/technical security systems, facility operations and maintenance and logistics. Learn more at www.natigroup.com.

About NVE, Inc.: Established in 2003 and headquartered in Herndon, Va., NVE is a leading provider of facilities operations and management services across the continental United States and delivers global construction security services in 25 countries across six continents. Learn more at www.nvecorp.com.