Noveon Magnetics Partners With DeepHow to Close the Skilled Workforce Gap in U.S. Magnet Production

ROYAL OAK, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DeepHow today announced a partnership with Noveon Magnetics that will accelerate onboarding, improve operator performance and enable DeepHow to expand their productive capacity and meet growing demand for domestically manufactured rare earth permanent magnets.

“DeepHow gives us a scalable way to capture how critical work should be performed, deliver that knowledge consistently, and understand whether our workforce is ready to support production.” Share

Headquartered in San Marcos, Texas, Noveon is the only U.S. manufacturer of sintered neodymium-iron-boron (NdFeB) magnets. These magnets play a critical role in automotive systems, robotics, industrial motors, energy infrastructure, data storage, and advanced manufacturing.

As the first company to reshore rare earth permanent magnet manufacturing to the United States in more than two decades, Noveon is also rebuilding the specialized workforce needed to support this critical industry—creating skilled manufacturing jobs while training a new generation of American workers.

Over the past year, Noveon has increased its workforce fourfold to meet growing demand. As production—and its workforce—continues to scale, new employees must quickly master highly specialized manufacturing processes while maintaining the highest standards for safety, quality, and consistency.

“Safety is a top priority for Noveon and as our team continues to grow, it is imperative we have effective training that ensures our employees are safe and knowledgeable about safety on the production floor,” said Scott Dunn, Noveon CEO. “DeepHow gives us a scalable way to capture how critical work should be performed, deliver that knowledge consistently, and understand whether our workforce is ready to support production.”

DeepHow Knowledge Capture and Transfer will give Noveon a standardized way to capture and transfer operational knowledge, accelerating operator readiness. Together, Noveon and DeepHow will turn expert knowledge into structured, searchable, multilingual work instructions and AI-enhanced step-by-step guidance. The platform also supports ISO 9001 initiatives and offers Noveon visibility into certifications, identify skills gaps, and overall workforce readiness as production scales.

About DeepHow

DeepHow is a physical AI company for operational excellence, enabling manufacturers to capture knowledge, verify work, and optimize frontline execution at scale. Used by more than 100 customers across 1,500 locations in 28 countries, DeepHow serves manufacturers across industrial manufacturing, electronics, pharma, utilities, and food and beverage. Learn more at deephow.com.

About Noveon

Noveon is the only operational manufacturer of sintered NdFeB rare earth magnets in the United States and the first to reshore them in over 20 years. Through its proprietary EcoFlux™ technology, Noveon delivers a fully domestic, closed-loop magnet manufacturing capability that maximizes resource efficiency, allows for the beneficial use of recycled materials, and produces superior high-performance finished magnets that meet the full range of commercial and industrial demand. Noveon's products provide a secure and resilient supply chain solution for critical applications including automotive systems, robotics, motors, pumps, data storage, consumer electronics, and energy infrastructure. Learn more at https://noveon.co/.