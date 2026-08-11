New York City FC Announce Viamericas as Official International Money Transfer & Remittance Partner

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--New York City FC and Viamericas, a leading provider of remittance services, today announced a new partnership naming Viamericas as the Official International Money Transfer & Remittance Partner for the Club.

“This sport brings people together, just as we aim to bring people together by sending money around the world. We look forward to how we can help build community alongside New York City FC.” Share

The partnership brings together two organizations with deep connections to diverse and global communities. As New York City FC brings the world’s game to the world’s borough, Viamericas helps individuals and families securely send money to loved ones around the world through fast, accessible, and reliable payment services.

Through this partnership, Viamericas will directly engage with New York City FC’s diverse fanbase, which reflects the many cultures and communities that make up New York City. As a primary asset, the Viamericas brand will be featured as the first ever sponsor on the back of the Club’s First Team training kit. Through in-stadium presence during New York City FC matchdays, Viamericas will introduce more supporters to its safe, fast, and reliable international money transfer services and celebrate the connections between fans, their families and communities around the world.

“We are excited to welcome Viamericas as an Official Partner of the Club,” said Ara Sarajjan, Vice President of Partnership Development at New York City FC. “New York City FC is proud to represent one of the most diverse cities in the world, and this partnership reflects the global character of both our Club and supporters. We look forward to working with Viamericas to connect with fans across New York City and across the world.”

New York City FC will play at Etihad Park, New York City's first and only dedicated soccer stadium set to open in the summer of 2027. Located in Queens, one of the world’s most diverse neighborhoods, the stadium will serve as not only a sporting venue, but a year-round entertainment destination. As part of a larger Willets Point redevelopment project, Etihad Park will be surrounded by parks, affordable housing, and other businesses, connecting diverse communities and cultures. Etihad Park will also serve as the home stadium for Gotham FC, the NWSL team, starting in 2028, and will host other high-profile events, such as soccer matches in the LA 2028 Summer Olympics, international friendlies, concerts, and more.

“We’re proud to support the growth of the game that means so much to us and many of the communities we serve,” said Joseph Argilagos, Executive Chairman and Co-Founder of Viamericas. “This sport brings people together, just as we aim to bring people together by sending money around the world. We look forward to how we can help build community alongside New York City FC.”

About New York City FC

New York City FC is an American professional soccer team that competes in Major League Soccer (MLS) in the Eastern Conference of the League. It was announced as the League's 20th franchise on May 21, 2013 and is the first and only MLS Club located within the five boroughs of New York City. New York City FC kicked off its inaugural MLS season in March 2015 and is majority owned by City Football Group (CFG). In 2021, New York City FC won MLS Cup in the Club's first ever appearance, becoming the first professional sports franchise based in New York to win a championship in a decade. In 2022, New York City FC added to its trophy cabinet by winning Campeones Cup, the annual clash between the champions of MLS and Mexico’s Liga MX.

New York City FC's affiliate team, New York City FC II, plays in MLS NEXT Pro, a professional soccer league that completes the pro player pathway from MLS NEXT, the youth academies associated with MLS, through to MLS, the top U.S. domestic league. New York City FC II plays their home matches in Belson Stadium at St. John’s University in Queens, NY and at Icahn Stadium, in Randall's Island.

New York City FC's Academy currently features teams from the U-12 to U-18 age groups and became the first Academy in the country to win back-to-back national titles at the U-19 level. New York City FC proudly supports City in the Community (CITC) foundation to use the power of soccer to uplift communities. One of the programs, New York City Soccer Initiative (NYCSI), is a first-of-its-kind public-private community partnership to open 50 mini-soccer pitches in NYC neighborhoods in five years. In 2021, NYCSI opened its 50th pitch and committed to install 26 more mini-pitches across NYC in celebration of the FIFA World Cup 2026™ which will be hosted across the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

About Viamericas Corporation

Viamericas is a leading licensed money transmitter that provides international money transfers, bill payments, check processing, and top-up services at thousands of agent locations across the United States. Individuals can send money to more than 285,000 locations in 95 countries. Founded in 1999, Viamericas helps families achieve their financial goals by providing international payment services at a great value. Headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida, the company has a West Coast office in Los Angeles and operational centers in Mexico, Colombia, and the Philippines. For more information, see https://corporate.viamericas.com.