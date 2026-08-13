Crypto.com and Solidus Labs Expand Partnership to Support Crypto.com's U.S. Prediction Markets Offering

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Crypto.com, one of the world's largest and most trusted cryptocurrency platforms, today announced an expansion of its partnership with Solidus Labs as its trade surveillance partner for Prediction Markets and Tokenized Securities. The partnership will see Crypto.com deploy Solidus Labs' HALO platform to monitor trading activity and protect market integrity across these fast-growing asset classes.

The two companies have worked together on digital asset markets surveillance, and this expansion reflects the growing breadth of Crypto.com's regulated product suite. As Crypto.com scales its prediction markets offering, including via OG Prediction Markets, and moves deeper into tokenized securities, the compliance requirements become more complex. Prediction markets come with distinct risks that demand multidimensional market integrity built for the future.

“As Crypto.com continues to build out a fully regulated, multi-product platform, our commitment to leading on compliance - and securing the trust of our users and regulators - only grows stronger," said Antonio Alvarez Lorenzo, Chief Compliance Officer at Crypto.com. "Solidus Labs has established itself as the gold standard for market integrity in prediction markets, so extending our partnership was a natural step."

Built from the ground up for the complexity of modern financial markets, Solidus HALO takes a multidimensional approach to trade surveillance - synthesizing user behavior, social sentiment, and OSINT data on top of traditional trade and order flow. By correlating these inputs across on-chain and off-chain data in real time, HALO gives Crypto.com institutional-grade protection against sophisticated insider trading and market manipulation across its prediction markets, tokenized securities, and digital asset offerings.

“Prediction markets represent a trillion-dollar asset class opportunity, and Solidus Labs is where the industry turns to protect it - because when it comes to prediction markets, there are no bets on market integrity,” said Asaf Meir, Founder and CEO of Solidus Labs. “That's exactly the standard Crypto.com holds itself to, and we're proud to be the partner that backs it up."

About Crypto.com

Founded in 2016, Crypto.com is trusted by millions of users worldwide and is the industry leader in regulatory compliance, security and privacy. Our vision is simple: Cryptocurrency in Every Wallet™. Crypto.com is committed to accelerating the adoption of cryptocurrency through innovation and empowering the next generation of builders, creators, and entrepreneurs to develop a fairer and more equitable digital ecosystem. Crypto.com | Derivatives North America (CDNA) is an affiliate of Crypto.com and is registered with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) as a designated contract market and derivatives clearing organization; CDNA offers the trading of prediction market contracts, as well as economic and cryptocurrency event contracts. Crypto.com also operates a CFTC-registered Futures Commission Merchant that provides connectivity to Introducing Brokers to power and expand the Prediction Markets Ecosystem.

About OG.com

OG.com is the global brand of the Crypto.com enterprise that operates several business lines to service customers globally. North American Derivatives Exchange, Inc. conducts business under the brands OG Prediction Markets (OG.com) and Crypto.com | Derivatives North America (CDNA), and is registered with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) as a designated contract market and derivatives clearing organization. OG Prediction Markets and CDNA offer the trading of prediction market contracts on multiple asset classes, including cryptocurrency, financials, companies, economics, climate and culture through direct access and intermediaries such as Introducing Brokers and Futures Commission Merchants (FCMs).

OG allows customers to trade, engage with others, climb the leaderboard, and where it pays to be right. Subject to applicable law, OG provides sports fans and consumers with the opportunity to act on uncertainty, capitalize on the future, and celebrate triumph through a most comprehensive offering of sports and cultural event contracts.

Make your call now at https://OG.com.

About Solidus Labs

Born in crypto and built for Wall Street, Solidus Labs is the gold standard for multidimensional market integrity and trade surveillance. Founded in 2018 by Goldman Sachs veterans, the company merges institutional rigor with crypto-native innovation and Agentic AI to reinvent compliance for the modern financial era. At the core is HALO, an AI-powered risk-based platform trusted by financial institutions, crypto firms, and regulators globally to drive proactive, intelligence-led oversight across any product, venue, or asset class. For more information, visit www.soliduslabs.com.