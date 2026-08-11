Rival Systems and Matrix Executions Announce Integration to Deliver Advanced Options Algorithmic Execution

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rival Systems, a leading provider of professional trading and enterprise risk management software, and Matrix Executions, an institutional electronic trading firm specializing in advanced options algorithmic execution, today announced a strategic integration that brings Matrix Executions' intelligent options execution capabilities directly to users of the Rival One trading platform.

The integration enables institutional traders to access Matrix Executions' intelligent options algorithms and the Matrix QRX ATS natively within Rival One, combining powerful execution capabilities with Rival's high-performance multi-asset trading platform. The joint solution delivers a seamless workflow that allows traders to execute sophisticated listed options strategies while leveraging Rival One's order management, risk controls, and real-time analytics.

"Our goal has always been to provide our clients with access to the industry's best trading technology through an open and connected ecosystem," said Rob D'Arco, CEO of Rival Systems. "Integrating with Matrix Executions expands the execution choices available to our clients and gives them access to intelligent options algorithms and advanced execution capabilities without disrupting their existing trading workflow."

"Rival Systems has built one of the industry's premier institutional trading platforms, making this integration a natural fit for both organizations," said Allen Greenberg, COO of Matrix Executions. "Together, we're making it easier for professional traders to access intelligent options execution and the Matrix QRX ATS within a fast, reliable, and highly configurable trading environment."

The integration provides clients with:

Native access to Matrix Executions' intelligent options execution algorithms directly within Rival One.

Access to the Matrix QRX ATS for intelligent liquidity sourcing, price improvement opportunities, and potential fee savings, embedded within Matrix's execution algorithms.

A streamlined trading experience through a single, integrated workflow.

Intelligent execution designed for complex listed options strategies.

Low-latency connectivity and institutional-grade performance.

Seamless integration with Rival One's risk management, analytics, and order management capabilities.

The collaboration reflects both companies' commitment to providing open, best-of-breed technology that enables clients to build the trading environment that best meets their needs. By combining Rival's flexible trading infrastructure with Matrix Executions' advanced algorithmic execution expertise, the firms are delivering a powerful solution for today's increasingly sophisticated options markets.

The Matrix Executions integration is available immediately for eligible mutual clients.

About Rival Systems

Rival Systems provides enterprise trading and risk management solutions for broker-dealers, FCMs, proprietary trading firms, hedge funds, and other institutional market participants. Its flagship products, Rival One and Rival Risk, provide comprehensive trading, risk management, and analytics across futures, options, equities, fixed income, foreign exchange, and digital assets.

About Matrix Executions

Matrix Executions is an institutional electronic trading firm specializing in advanced algorithmic execution and liquidity solutions for the listed options market. The firm's proprietary execution platform combines intelligent order routing, adaptive execution algorithms, and the Matrix QRX ATS to help buy-side and sell-side clients pursue superior execution quality, source liquidity, capture price improvement opportunities, and reduce trading costs. Built for today's increasingly complex market structure, Matrix integrates with leading front-end trading platforms to deliver seamless, broker-neutral, high-performance execution that empowers professional traders to achieve better trading outcomes.