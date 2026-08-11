TELESUR AND LIBERTY NETWORKS STRENGTHEN PARTNERSHIP FOR A MORE RESILIENT DIGITAL SURINAME

PUNTA CANA, Dominican Republic--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Liberty Networks, a leading provider of enterprise connectivity and digital infrastructure in Latin America and the Caribbean, and TELESUR Ltd., Suriname's leading telecommunications provider, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to expand their long-standing strategic partnership and enable enhanced connectivity solutions for Suriname's Oil & Gas sector. The MOU sets a framework for enhanced international capacity, network resilience, and next-generation digital infrastructure serving Suriname and the broader region.

"Suriname is entering an extraordinary period of economic development, and connectivity will be one of its most important enablers. We are proud to deepen our collaboration with TELESUR" Ray Collins, CEO of Liberty Networks Share

The MOU was signed at the CANTO 41st Annual Conference & Trade Exhibition, held August 9–12, 2026, at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic. It builds on more than 15 years of joint collaboration around critical subsea infrastructure, beginning with the establishment of the Suriname–Guyana Submarine Cable System (SGSCS) in 2009 — a partnership that has underpinned Suriname's international telecommunications connectivity and the reliability of national services.

The collaboration arrives at a pivotal moment for Suriname, as the country accelerates its digital transformation and prepares for significant growth in offshore Oil & Gas activity. Secure, redundant, high-capacity international connectivity is essential to supporting offshore operations, financial services, public-sector digitization, cloud adoption, and international enterprise services.

By combining TELESUR's national footprint with Liberty Networks' multi-country regional fiber network, the two companies intend to provide Suriname with diversified international routes, stronger cross-border digital corridors, and the infrastructure required to meet the demands of a modern, digitally driven economy.

For customers and citizens in Suriname, the planned collaboration is intended to support more reliable access to international internet services, reduce the impact of disruptions on essential digital services, and provide the additional capacity needed as demand for online communication, education, banking, healthcare, government services, and entertainment continues to grow. By developing more diverse international routes and stronger network redundancy, TELESUR and Liberty Networks aim to help keep Suriname connected, while creating a stronger foundation for future digital services and economic growth.

The parties intend to enhance network capacity and redundancy and expand regional interconnection through Liberty Networks’ subsea infrastructure. The collaboration would also focus on strengthening international connectivity and coordinated response capabilities to help ensure greater resilience in the event of cable faults or service disruptions.

"Suriname is entering an extraordinary period of economic development, and connectivity will be one of its most important enablers. We are proud to deepen our collaboration with TELESUR and to bring the full strength of our regional network to support Suriname's digital future," said Ray Collins, Liberty Latin America's SVP of Infrastructure and Corporate Strategy and CEO of Liberty Networks.

"Our partnership with Liberty Networks has been foundational to Suriname's international connectivity for well over a decade," said Doric Ramlakhan, CEO of TELESUR. "This MOU formalizes our shared ambition to evolve that partnership in step with the country's expanding digital and economic needs — particularly for the Oil & Gas sector — ensuring Suriname's businesses, government, and citizens continue to benefit from world-class, resilient telecommunications infrastructure."

Under the agreement, the companies will work together to delivering greater stability, scalability, and long-term availability of international capacity for Suriname.

ABOUT LIBERTY NETWORKS

Liberty Networks, part of Liberty Latin America, is a leading provider of enterprise infrastructure and connectivity in Latin America and the Caribbean, connecting more than 30 countries with nearly 55,000 kilometers of submarine cable and terrestrial fiber optic systems. The company operates several of the most important submarine systems in the region, including ARCOS-1, CFX, ECFS, PCCS, and MAYA-1.2, along with major initiatives such as MANTA, a new high-capacity pan-regional submarine system for the Caribbean and Latin America.

Liberty Networks partners with enterprises, carriers, and business communities, leveraging its extensive network infrastructure, next-generation solution portfolio, and data center network to provide a strong foundation for business success across the region. To learn more, visit www.libertynetworks.com and follow LinkedIn, X, Instagram and YouTube.

ABOUT TELESUR

TELESUR Ltd. (Telecommunicatiebedrijf Suriname) is the leading telecommunications provider in Suriname, delivering reliable and innovative connectivity solutions to consumers, businesses, and government institutions. As the incumbent operator with nationwide coverage, TELESUR plays a vital role in supporting the country's digital transformation and socio-economic development. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of services, including fixed and mobile voice, high-speed broadband, fiber-to-the-home (FTTH), and digital television. With ongoing investments in advanced technologies such as 4G LTE and 5G, and the continued expansion of its fiber network, TELESUR is committed to providing high-quality, future-ready connectivity.