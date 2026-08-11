Clearbrook and Common Energy Partner to Lower Energy Costs for People with Disabilities Across Greater Chicago

CHICAGO & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Clearbrook and Common Energy announced a partnership today to bring community solar benefits to more than 70 of Clearbrook’s locations across the Chicago area. Clearbrook is a nonprofit organization serving over 8,000 children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, providing residential care, community day programs, employment services, and clinical services. Common Energy is a leading clean energy advisor and community solar provider with approximately 1GW of projects under management.

Clearbrook's locations will receive monthly bill credits, lowering electricity costs by up to 20% for 20 years. Those savings flow back into programs and services for the individuals and families Clearbrook supports every day. Share

Through this agreement, Clearbrook will reduce energy costs for the individuals and families it serves, many of whom live on fixed incomes and face a disproportionate burden from rising electricity prices. Clearbrook's locations will receive monthly credits on their electricity bills, lowering their energy costs by up to 20% for 20 years. Those savings flow back into programs and services for the individuals and families Clearbrook supports every day.

The partnership spans sixteen community solar projects with a combined capacity of 60 megawatts. Together, the projects will generate approximately 85 million kilowatt-hours of clean electricity per year. That clean energy generation will offset fossil fuel production and reduce carbon emissions across the communities where Clearbrook operates, avoiding an estimated 2 billion pounds of carbon emissions over the lifetime of the projects.

Community solar allows nonprofits, businesses, and residents to subscribe to local solar farms and receive credits on their utility bills. This partnership helps bring new renewable energy capacity online in the Chicago region while demonstrating how mission-driven organizations can use clean energy to reduce their operating costs.

“At Clearbrook, our mission is to support the people and families who count on us. Partnering with Common Energy on community solar means we can reduce what we spend on energy and put more toward the services that matter most. This is exactly the kind of values-aligned program we want to be part of,” said Jessica Smart, President & CEO, Clearbrook.

“Community solar is a natural fit for an organization like Clearbrook, providing meaningful savings that it can use for its constituents while also lowering carbon emissions in the community,” said Richard Keiser, Founder and CEO of Common Energy. “We're proud to partner with Clearbrook and to support its important mission.”

About Clearbrook Clearbrook is a home, a family, to over 8,000 children and adults impacted by intellectual and developmental disabilities. Clearbrook supports them and their families by providing personalized support, helping them to live their fullest lives possible. Clearbrook provides community day programs, employment, residential care, clinical services, and children's programs at more than 80 locations in 160 communities throughout the Chicagoland area. Clearbrook is the largest provider of home-based services in the state of Illinois. For more information, visit www.clearbrook.org.

About Common Energy Common Energy is a leading clean energy advisor and community solar provider that services approximately 1GW of projects across the country. Common Energy’s programs enable businesses, households, nonprofits and low-income families to support local clean energy projects, lower emissions in their communities, and save money on their electricity. To join a community solar project, enroll at www.commonenergy.us. Organizations interested in partnering with Common Energy, please email partners@commonenergy.us.