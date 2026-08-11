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Kyriba and Viewpost Partner to Eliminate Paper Checks for Enterprise Finance Teams

For CFOs and Treasurers who have modernized the majority of their payment operations, paper checks remain the last costly gap. Now there is a practical way to close it. The new service helps finance teams convert residual paper payments to electronic delivery, reduce payment costs and generate incremental rebate revenue without changing existing banks, payment providers, or AP workflows.

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kyriba, the global leader in liquidity performance, today announced the integration of Viewpost Check Optimization as an embedded service within Kyriba. The service will help finance teams convert remaining paper check payments to electronic alternatives while preserving existing banking relationships, treasury operations, and AP workflows.

What this means for CFOs and Treasurers:

  • Reduces the remaining paper checks that continue to drive printing, postage, reissuance, reconciliation, and escheatment costs
  • Converts more supplier payments to electronic delivery without changing AP workflows, banking relationships, or payment providers
  • Creates opportunities to generate incremental rebate revenue from payments that historically produced no financial return
  • Activates through Kyriba with minimal effort and no custom technology project
  • Preserves existing treasury operations while accelerating payment modernization

"Many of our customers have already transformed most of their payment operations, yet paper checks continue to represent unnecessary cost and risk," said Bruno Ferreira, Chief Revenue Officer. "Our partnership with Viewpost gives them a practical way to address one of the last remaining barriers to payment modernization, using the infrastructure they already trust. It's another example of how Kyriba extends value with solutions that deliver measurable financial impact."

"Large enterprises have already modernized most of their payment operations. The remaining challenge is not the ability to process electronic payments; it is reaching and enabling the suppliers that are still being paid by check,” said Max Eliscu, CEO of Viewpost. “Together with Kyriba, we have given finance teams a practical way to close that gap, converting residual checks to electronic payments while preserving the banks, payment providers, and AP workflows they already rely on."

Despite significant investments in payment modernization, many enterprise organizations continue to rely on paper checks for a portion of their supplier payments, creating unnecessary cost, fraud exposure, and operational complexity. By activating Check Optimization, eligible payments that would otherwise be printed and mailed can be converted to electronic delivery based on supplier enrollment and payment preferences. Viewpost manages supplier outreach, enrollment, and payment optimization, helping customers continuously reduce the number of paper checks they issue.

As a leader in optimizing residual check payments, Viewpost helps many of the world's largest organizations convert paper checks into electronic payments without requiring changes to banking relationships or payment operations.

Viewpost Check Optimization will be available through Kyriba later this year. Customers interested in activating the service can contact their Kyriba representative to learn more.

About Kyriba Corp.

Kyriba is the global leader in liquidity performance, trusted to transform how CFOs, Treasurers and IT leaders connect, protect, forecast and optimize their liquidity amid economic complexity.

As a secure, transparent and scalable SaaS solution trusted by 4,000 customers, Kyriba delivers governed intelligence and financial automation through innovative technologies, including its trusted agentic AI (TAI), bringing precision, efficiency, and confidence to financial operations.

With an expansive ecosystem of banking, technology and consulting partners, Kyriba’s platform powers 3.6 billion bank transactions and $51 trillion in payments across 10,000 banks annually—helping companies gain enterprise-wide visibility, ensure financial stability, and outperform their business strategy.

About Viewpost

Viewpost is a leading enterprise digital payments provider focused on the real-time conversion of B2B checks into secure, efficient digital payments. Viewpost delivers its services through strategic partnerships with financial institutions and technology platforms, as well as directly to enterprise AP organizations. Its proprietary payments network and optimization engine manage supplier outreach, enrollment, and payment routing, helping enterprises increase electronic conversion, reduce payment costs and risk, and generate incremental rebate revenue without replacing their existing payment infrastructure.

Contacts

Media contact:

Connie Rowlands
Head of External Communications
connie.rowlands@kyriba.com
+44 7388 960187

Viewpost Contacts

Media: Damien Wolf, Chief Creative Officer — dwolf@viewpost.com
Sales & Partnerships: Jordan Novak, Chief Revenue Officer — jnovak@viewpost.com

Industry:

Kyriba Corp.

Details
Headquarters: San Diego, California, USA
CEO: Melissa Di Donato
Employees: 1000
Organization: PRI
Release Versions
English

Contacts

Media contact:

Connie Rowlands
Head of External Communications
connie.rowlands@kyriba.com
+44 7388 960187

Viewpost Contacts

Media: Damien Wolf, Chief Creative Officer — dwolf@viewpost.com
Sales & Partnerships: Jordan Novak, Chief Revenue Officer — jnovak@viewpost.com

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