Jacobs selected for critical Utah water infrastructure program

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jacobs (NYSE: J) was selected by the Central Utah Water Conservancy District (CUWCD) to provide engineering services for the proposed Strawberry High Line Improvement Project.

Historic canal transformation to provide long-term water reliability and agricultural use while supporting regional growth. Share

The critical water infrastructure program, with an estimated $750 million construction value, is expected to transform the historic Strawberry High Line Canal into a modern, pressurized water system. By replacing the open-water canal with a buried pipeline, the corridor would be repurposed with an integrated regional trail, providing a recreational amenity and improving community connectivity. Additionally, the water conveyance project would serve both agricultural users and growing urban communities across south Utah County and eastern Juab County.

Jacobs Executive Vice President Tom Meinhart said: “Modernizing critical water infrastructure is essential to managing community vitality. With Utah’s significant growth, the Strawberry High Line Improvement Project would improve system performance delivering water for agriculture, communities and future development.”

Originally constructed around 1916 as part of the Strawberry Valley Project, the Strawberry High Line Canal conveys water from the Strawberry Reservoir and the Spanish Fork River for agricultural and municipal water uses. In a joint venture with Bowen Collins & Associates, Jacobs is expected to provide design and construction-phase support services to enclose the canal via new pipelines, a pump station and related infrastructure, supporting water delivery to a future population of approximately 420,000 people.

From rainfall to reuse, Jacobs works across the full water cycle to protect water quality, strengthen resilience and safeguard the environment. Projects include award-winning modernizations at the San José–Santa Clara Regional Wastewater Facility and the Donald C. Tillman Advanced Water Purification Facility, two of the largest and most advanced water reuse projects in the U.S., London’s Thames Tideway Tunnel, one of the largest water infrastructure projects ever undertaken in the U.K.; and Auckland's Central Interceptor, New Zealand's largest-ever wastewater project.

At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow – delivering outcomes and solutions for the world’s most complex challenges. With approximately $12 billion in annual revenue and a team of approximately 47,000, we provide end-to-end services in advanced manufacturing, cities & places, energy, environmental, life sciences, transportation and water. From advisory and consulting, feasibility, planning, design, program and lifecycle management, we’re creating a more connected and sustainable world. See how at jacobs.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Instagram, X and Facebook.

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