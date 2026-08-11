Media Room Agency Expands Services With New Talent Representation Division Focused on Digital Brand Partnerships

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Media Room, a one-stop-shop integrated communications agency specializing in public relations, influencer marketing and events, for the U.S. Hispanic market announced today the expansion of its services with the launch of its new digital Talent Representation division.

Media Room’s new Talent Representation division connects brands with influential Hispanic talent through strategic digital partnerships. Share

With a curated roster of personalities that includes television personality and attorney Ana Maria Polo, acclaimed actor Gregorio Pernía, actress and digital creator Luna Pernía, actor and television personality Tommy Vasquez, singer, songwriter, actress and comedian Judy Buendia, and GRAMMY® Award-winning musician, producer and songwriter Emi Torres, the new division connects brands with culturally relevant talent through digital campaigns, social media collaborations, influencer marketing initiatives and branded content, creating authentic partnerships that resonate with U.S. Hispanic audiences.

Led by industry veterans Paola Marín and Linda Carta, who bring nearly two decades of experience in the U.S. Hispanic market, Media Room has built a strong reputation as a trusted communications agency leading integrated campaigns for recognized brands through strategic thinking, compelling storytelling, media relations, cultural insight and measurable results.

“The launch of this new division represents a natural evolution for Media Room. For years, we have built strong relationships across the media and entertainment industries, and today we are taking the next step by serving as a bridge between brands and a carefully curated roster of Hispanic talent. We believe the most successful partnerships are rooted in authenticity, creating collaborations that spark meaningful conversations and resonate culturally with their audiences," said Paola Marín and Linda Carta, Partners at Media Room.

About Media Room

Media Room is a boutique communications agency specializing in public relations, strategic communications, influencer marketing and digital talent representation for the U.S. Hispanic market. Led by seasoned communications experts Paola Marín and Linda Carta, the agency develops integrated campaigns that connect brands with multicultural audiences through relevant storytelling, media relations, digital partnerships and authentic talent collaborations. Learn more at mediaroomonline.com