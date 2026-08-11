Ambrosia Collective Selects Padilla to Lead Public Relations Program

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Following a competitive search, Ambrosia Collective, a performance supplement brand, has selected Padilla as its public relations partner to launch Planta Powered by Solein®, the first food product and protein powder formulated with Solein in the U.S.

Protein has become one of the most influential forces shaping today’s food industry, driving everything from product innovation to consumer purchasing decisions. Share

Solein is a protein developed by Solar Foods made through a fermentation process that combines carbon dioxide, hydrogen, renewable energy, and a naturally occurring microorganism without traditional agriculture or fossil fuels. Padilla is executing a comprehensive media relations program to garner attention for Planta Powered by Solein. The agency will provide earned media strategies that build trust with Planta Powered by Solein’s core audience, position Ambrosia Collective at the forefront of the future of food, and emphasize the product’s exceptional nutritional profile, performance, sustainability and innovative formulation.

“We were looking for an agency that understands the crowded food and beverage industry, today’s premium consumer and what it takes to build a meaningful brand in a competitive market,” said Chris Hill, CEO at Ambrosia Collective. “Padilla’s expertise across food, nutrition and sustainability, combined with the ability to connect communications to real business objectives, made them the right partner to help introduce Planta Powered by Solein and support the product’s growth.”

Padilla brings extensive experience helping food, beverage, nutrition and agriculture brands launch innovative products and amplify sustainability stories. The agency has worked with clients including SAVRpak, Flashfood and Crisp.

“Protein has become one of the most influential forces shaping today’s food industry, driving everything from product innovation to consumer purchasing decisions. As demand continues to grow for nutritious, sustainable protein sources, our team has been closely tracking the trends and consumer behaviors redefining the category,” said Michelle Amoroso, Senior Vice President, Food, Beverage and Agriculture at Padilla. “We're excited to partner with Ambrosia Collective to introduce Planta Powered by Solein to the market through meaningful, insight-driven storytelling.”

Padilla will serve Ambrosia Collective with media relations experts from across its seven U.S. offices.

About Padilla

Padilla is a full-service agency that transforms brands and organizations through strategically creative communications. Our work across a range of industry sectors is consistently recognized by the PRWeek Awards, PRovoke IN2 SABRE Awards and PRSA Anvil Awards, among others. Padilla operates in seven cities in the U.S. through its family of brands, which includes SHIFT (performance communications), FoodMinds (food and nutrition affairs) and Joe Smith (brand strategy). As an AVENIR GLOBAL company and a founding member of the Worldcom Public Relations Group, the agency provides services to clients through 115 offices worldwide. Transform with purpose at PadillaCo.com.

About Ambrosia Collective

Ambrosia Collective is a performance supplement brand built on a single conviction: peak performance is not aspirational. It is your birthright. The company develops clinically dosed, transparently labeled products that refuse to make consumers choose between what works and what they want to take every day.

The portfolio includes Planta, the most complete premium protein drink available in gourmet flavors and formulated with Solein, a groundbreaking air-based protein developed by Finnish food tech company Solar Foods; Nektar®, a 13-ingredient whole-food superfood blend targeting organ health; Atlas performance creatine and Kinetic, a mushroom-enhanced pre-workout. Every product is formulated with specific doses, verified sourcing, and no proprietary blends.

Learn more at ambrosiacollective.com.