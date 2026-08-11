Glance and Productsup Partner to Enable Agentic Commerce for Enterprise Brands

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Glance, InMobi’s consumer technology company, today announced a partnership with Productsup, the leading enterprise feed management and syndication platform that processes over two trillion products per month across more than 2,500 channels. Glance is now available as a native export channel within Productsup, enabling brands and retailers to connect their product feeds to Glance using the same workflows they already use to reach Google Shopping, TikTok, Meta, and Amazon.

Glance’s partnership with Productsup provides a merchant-centric commerce infrastructure that removes the primary barrier to brand participation in agentic commerce: the complexity of getting product data into a format that AI agents can act on. Productsup solves this problem by enriching agentic attributes that help AI agents understand the products to more readily match shopper intent. For Productsup's 1,000-plus enterprise customers, including Sephora, Beiersdorf, and PUMA, activating Glance now simply requires selecting the channel from Productsup's export library, mapping existing catalog data, and running the feed.

"Agentic commerce is moving fast, and the brands that will win are the ones that can get their product data in front of AI systems without rebuilding their entire stack to do it,” said Alan Turner, Vice President of Americas, Productsup. “Adding Glance to Productsup means our customers can enter one of the most compelling new commerce surfaces available today using the same workflows, the same catalog optimization, and the same data quality standards they already rely on across every other major channel."

The partnership also addresses a structural challenge that has slowed brand adoption of agentic commerce more broadly: internal IT bottlenecks. Even brands that have committed to entering AI-driven commerce channels often face months of delay configuring real-time catalog feeds from scratch. The Productsup integration eliminates that friction, extending Productsup's tools that optimize feed performance across the platform's existing channel network to Glance.

"Enterprise brands have spent years building the customer relationships and checkout experiences that define their business,” said Mansi Jain, Chief Operating Officer of Glance. “Glance was designed to extend that relationship, not replace it. Through Productsup, brands can now activate Glance using the same workflows they already use to reach every major commerce channel. They keep full ownership of checkout, their customer data, and the purchase experience they've built while gaining access to tens of millions of consumers through agentic commerce without any added complexity."

This integration follows Glance’s recent announcement of its partnership with Samsung TV, which is turning millions of living room screens into a personalized, AI-driven shopping destination. Glance's distribution spans surfaces that most advertising platforms cannot reach directly, including Samsung Galaxy devices, DirecTV, and additional channels secured through OEM and carrier partnerships. Brands entering the Glance ecosystem through Productsup gain access to that inventory through infrastructure they already operate, without new vendor relationships or technical integrations. See here to learn more.

About Productsup

Productsup enables global companies to create perfect product content journeys for every channel and target consumer worldwide. Processing over two trillion products a month, the highly scalable feed management and syndication platform is equipped for the most sophisticated enterprise customers, helping them overcome commerce complexity to create consistent product, brand, and service experiences. Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Berlin, Productsup works with over 1,000 brands, including Sephora, Beiersdorf, and PUMA. Learn more at www.productsup.com.

About Glance

Glance is an intelligent shopping agent, redefining the commerce experience. Powered by proprietary agentic intelligence and generative AI, Glance delivers a hyper-personalized consumer experience across mobile and TV — shaping the new era of shopping. Glance is operated by Glance InMobi Pte. Ltd., a non-consolidated subsidiary of global technology leader InMobi, and is backed by Mithril Capital, Google and Jio Platforms. Visit glance.com for more information.