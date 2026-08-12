Raymond James Named PGA TOUR Championship Series Sponsor for Greensboro-Area Event

GREENSBORO, N.C. & ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. & PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The PGA TOUR, Piedmont Triad Charitable Foundation and Raymond James today announced that the PGA TOUR’s Greensboro-area tournament will be contested as part of the PGA TOUR Championship Series beginning in 2028 as part of a multi-year agreement with Raymond James to sponsor the longtime event.

As one of the longest-running stops on the PGA TOUR, the Greensboro-area event has been a mainstay on the schedule since its inception in 1938. In a nod to its original name, GO by Raymond James will be contested at Sedgefield Country Club from Aug. 2-8, 2027, as a full-field event with broadcast coverage on CBS, Golf Channel and three properties produced by PGA TOUR Studios – PGA TOUR LIVE on the ESPN App, PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and the World Feed.

“The PGA TOUR’s Greensboro event has one of the richest histories in men’s professional golf, and we are proud to continue building on its longstanding legacy and local charitable impact with the support of our new partners at Raymond James,” said Dhruv Prasad, PGA TOUR Chief Commercial Officer. “Greensboro has supported the PGA TOUR for nearly nine decades, and we are excited to launch this new chapter by bringing the best players in the world to the Piedmont Triad region.”

First announced in June 2026, the PGA TOUR Championship Series will feature the PGA TOUR’s top performers competing head-to-head across the season. There will be approximately 23-24 events, inclusive of THE PLAYERS Championship, major championships, postseason and international team events (Presidents Cup, Ryder Cup), with the season running from February through August.

The complete 2028 PGA TOUR Championship Series schedule will be announced at a later date.

“GO by Raymond James represents an important investment in the future of our firm and the PGA TOUR and reflects our confidence in the new leadership and vision of the TOUR along with the strength of the leaders of the Piedmont Triad Charitable Foundation,” said Raymond James CEO Paul Shoukry. “This partnership gives us a powerful platform to introduce more people to the breadth of our capabilities and the relationship-driven, values-based approach that has long distinguished Raymond James. We are honored to help steward one of the PGA TOUR’s most enduring traditions in a way that advances our long-term growth strategy, reflects our culture and creates a meaningful impact for clients, communities and future generations.”

The TOUR's Greensboro area event has been a mainstay in Central North Carolina for nearly 90 years, with TOUR legends including Sam Snead, Byron Nelson and Ben Hogan all earning victories at the event. Snead, who won the inaugural event in 1938, shares the PGA TOUR record with Tiger Woods for most PGA TOUR wins all-time (82), as well as most wins in a single event with his record eight victories in Greensboro, including his final TOUR win in 1965. In 2026, 24-year-old Michael Brennan earned his second PGA TOUR victory, becoming the only player to punch his ticket to the playoffs.

Since 2008, the tournament has been played on historic Sedgefield Country Club’s Donald Ross-designed gem, one of the courses on which the event was founded. After a 31-year absence, the tournament returned to the then newly restored course and has now been played there more than 40 times.

“The PGA TOUR has extensive history in Greensboro and central North Carolina, and we are eager to watch its next chapter unfold alongside our new partners at Raymond James,” said Mark Brazil, CEO, Piedmont Triad Charitable Foundation. “Since this event was founded in 1938, all the greats have played here, including 19 World Golf Hall of Famers that have won. Our history led us to this point, and we are also excited to continue working with Travel + Leisure Co. as we move to the PGA TOUR Championship Series in 2028.”

The tournament has been a driving force for good across central North Carolina since its founding, with the Piedmont Triad Charitable Foundation supporting local programs that promote youth and education along with community development. The nonprofit’s support of its backpack charities has provided more than 1 million meals to thousands of Piedmont Triad families since the program’s inception, in addition to supporting First Tee – Triad, Western North Carolina hurricane relief and several other initiatives. Under Raymond James leadership, the firm will expand its Ready for School initiatives with the Boys & Girls Clubs of America to students across the area.

About PGA TOUR

The PGA TOUR’s mission is to deliver the world’s most compelling professional golf competition, featuring the sport’s greatest players, for fans, partners and communities. The PGA TOUR, headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, operates the PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, Korn Ferry Tour, PGA TOUR Americas and PGA TOUR University. To date, events across all Tours have generated more than $4 billion in charitable giving.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE: RJF) is a leading diversified financial services company providing private client group, capital markets, asset management, banking and other services to individuals, corporations and municipalities. Total client assets are $1.92 trillion. Public since 1983, the firm is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol RJF. Additional information is available at www.raymondjames.com.