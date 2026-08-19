The Hockey Barn Joins NHL STREET as Official Operator to Expand Hockey Access Across Atlanta

ALPHARETTA, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Hockey Barn, Inc. has joined the NHL STREET operator family to bring a new form of hockey programming to youth and families throughout the Atlanta community.

“We’re excited to welcome The Hockey Barn as an official NHL STREET operator and a growing hub for hockey development in the Atlanta market,” said Jeff Scott, National Hockey League Group Vice President, Community Development & Industry Growth. Share

As part of The Hockey Barn experience, dedicated space on the property will be used for NHL STREET programming, creating a welcoming environment where kids can experience hockey without the need for ice, skates or a significant investment in equipment. The partnership supports The Hockey Barn’s commitment to growing the game by creating a new point of entry for children who may not have previously seen a path into hockey, while also providing another development opportunity for young players who already participate in and love the sport.

“We’re excited to welcome The Hockey Barn as an official NHL STREET operator and a growing hub for hockey development in the Atlanta market,” said Jeff Scott, National Hockey League Group Vice President, Community Development & Industry Growth. “Together, NHL STREET and The Hockey Barn will expand access to hockey, strengthen local pathways and create more opportunities for kids and families to play, develop and connect with the game.”

The Hockey Barn’s NHL STREET programming will serve kids at different stages of their hockey journeys. For youth who are new to the game, Intro to Hockey, Learn to Play and organized league opportunities will provide an approachable first experience. Participants can pick up a stick, step into the game and begin learning fundamental skills such as stickhandling, passing, shooting, positioning and teamwork.

Without requiring skates, extensive protective equipment or ice time, NHL STREET creates a lower barrier to entry for families who are interested in hockey but may not know where or how to begin. Each program will help kids build confidence, understand the game and discover the excitement, friendships and sense of community that make hockey special.

Programming can also complement the development of youth who are beginning to play on the ice. Skills developed through street hockey, including stickhandling, passing, shooting, movement, positioning and hockey awareness, translate naturally between the two environments.

For young players who already love hockey, NHL STREET will create another place to play, compete and improve. Its open format encourages creativity, quick decision-making and constant involvement, while challenging players to protect the ball, find open space and make plays under pressure.

“Our goal is to introduce hockey to a broader audience while continuing to serve the kids who already love the game,” said Kyle Kinzie, Founder and President of The Hockey Barn. “NHL STREET creates an accessible way for a child to pick up a stick and begin playing, but it also gives current players another environment to compete, develop creativity and sharpen their skills. It is a new way into hockey and a new way to get more from the game.”

Street hockey has long played an important role in how children discover and connect with hockey. Several NHL players speak about their street hockey experiences growing up, including New Jersey Devils Jack Hughes, Detroit Red Wings Dylan Larkin, and Florida Panthers Matthew Tkachuk.

NHL STREET expands The Hockey Barn experience beyond indoor programming and supports its mission to create more opportunities for players to train, compete and belong.

Program schedules, registration information and additional details will be announced by The Hockey Barn.

About The Hockey Barn

The Hockey Barn is a membership-based hockey community redefining how people experience the game. Inspired by the freedom, creativity and accessibility of backyard pond hockey, The Hockey Barn was built on one simple belief: better hockey experiences begin with the environment.

Everything at The Hockey Barn is built around three guiding principles: Train. Compete. Belong. Members develop their skills through purposeful training, apply those skills in game-like competition and become part of a community where players, families, coaches, officials and fans come together around the game they love.

Through innovative programming, intentionally designed experiences and a community-first philosophy, The Hockey Barn exists to welcome more people into hockey, strengthen local hockey communities and set a new standard for how the game is experienced.

About NHL STREET

NHL STREET is an initiative of the National Hockey League (NHL) and National Hockey League Players’ Association (NHLPA) through the collectively bargained Industry Growth Fund, focused on making hockey more accessible, inclusive and engaging for players of all ages and skill levels. Through school and community programs, equipment support, events and partnerships, NHL STREET creates opportunities for youth and adults to learn, play and connect through street hockey in fun and welcoming environments. The program is further strengthened through the partnership and support of NHL Clubs, which help bring NHL STREET to life in local communities across North America. For more information, visit NHLStreet.com.