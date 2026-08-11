Stitch Fix Launches Exclusive Collaboration with Favorite Daughter

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stitch Fix, the leading online personal styling service, today announced an exclusive limited-edition collection with Favorite Daughter, the fashion brand co-founded by Sara and Erin Foster. Designed specifically for moms navigating the return to busy fall routines, the line joins additional exclusive collections from Z Supply, Alex Mill and Dr. Scholl’s.

New consumer research from Stitch Fix reveals just how hectic mornings become when families settle back into their school-year routines. Nearly 90% of moms admit they’ve skipped parts of their own morning routine to get their children out the door on time, and nearly 80% are left with under 30 minutes to get themselves ready. Stitch Fix’s new fall assortment was designed with those everyday realities in mind, taking the guesswork out of morning dressing.

The Favorite Daughter capsule brings a playful twist to a routine many moms know well: the school drop-off run. The collection features graphic tees and a cozy half-zip sporting the “Drop Off Club” moniker, along with “Favorite Teacher” styles that celebrate the educators who play such an important role in families’ lives. Designed to pair effortlessly with a favorite pair of jeans, the elevated everyday staples offer a simple, stylish uniform that helps transition from the morning car line to the rest of the day feeling instantly put together.

“As moms, we spend so much time managing everyone else’s schedule that getting dressed for ourselves becomes an afterthought,” said Sara Foster, co-founder of Favorite Daughter. “We wanted this collection to celebrate all the roles moms are playing in a single day, running the drop-off line, running the household, and championing the teachers who shape our kids’ lives all year long. Teachers have always held a special place in our hearts, and ‘Favorite Teacher’ is our way of saying thank you to them, too. These are stylish, effortless pieces you can pull on in ten seconds and immediately feel put together, confident and like yourself, even on the busiest mornings.”

The Favorite Daughter capsule anchors a broader seasonal lineup designed to help busy moms build an easy, versatile wardrobe. The additional exclusive collections include a versatile mix of easy to style separates from Z Supply, varsity-inspired sweaters from Alex Mill and stylish yet supportive sneakers from Dr. Scholl’s.

“At Stitch Fix, our goal is to meet our clients’ style needs from head to toe,” said Amy Sullivan, Vice President of Buying & Private Brands at Stitch Fix. “Over the past several years, we’ve thoughtfully expanded our assortment across categories, and these exclusive collections from Favorite Daughter, Z Supply, Alex Mill and Dr. Scholl’s are the latest step in that strategy. Together, they give our Stylists more ways to create complete, easy-to-wear looks that help busy moms save time and feel confident, even during those hectic mornings.”

The Favorite Daughter capsule, along with collections from Z Supply, Dr. Scholl’s, and Alex Mill, is available exclusively at Stitch Fix. Clients can request pieces in their next Fix or shop the collections directly through Stitch Fix. To learn more, visit www.stitchfix.com.

Methodology: This data is based on a third-party consumer survey conducted by Stitch Fix in June 2026, which surveyed a general population sample of 1,000 U.S. mothers.