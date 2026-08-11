Matador Partners With Stellantis to Offer Dealers 100% Co-Op Eligibility for AI Sales and Service Automation

MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Matador AI, a leading automotive AI platform, today announced a partnership with Stellantis that gives eligible dealers in the U.S. access to 100% co-op reimbursement* for select Matador lead nurturing solutions.

Through the Stellantis Digital Dealer Program, participating dealerships can use Matador’s agentic AI to drive more revenue by personalizing sales and service engagement, responding to inbound opportunities, qualifying customers, and managing conversations across voice, text, chat, email, and video.

“By making Matador 100% co-op eligible, Stellantis is removing the cost barrier that keeps many dealers from adopting AI. Every dealership wants its customers to feel heard, valued, and supported from the very first interaction,” said Nick Cossette, CEO of Matador. “AI gives teams the ability to respond quickly and thoughtfully, create more opportunities for meaningful conversations, and make the experience smoother for both customers and staff. Through the Stellantis Digital Dealer Program, we are helping make these capabilities more accessible, so dealership teams can spend more time building relationships and delivering the personal experiences that move customers forward.”

Eligible Stellantis dealers can receive 100% co-op reimbursement for five Matador solutions – Sales Agent AI, Sales Voice AI, Service Voice AI, Voicemail AI and Chat AI.

These solutions integrate with dealership customer relationship management (CRM) and dealer management system (DMS) platforms, giving sales and service teams one place to manage customer interactions.

According to Matador’s aggregate customer data, dealerships see an average 25 per cent increase in overall pipeline conversion after implementing Matador, helping them generate more value from the leads and customer opportunities they already have.

Stellantis dealerships across the United States can enroll in the Stellantis Digital Dealer Program. For more information, visit matador.ai.

*Co-op reimbursement is subject to dealer fund availability

About Matador AI

Founded in 2019 by experienced automotive professionals, Matador provides conversational AI solutions built specifically for automotive dealerships. Used by thousands of dealerships across North America, Matador develops custom AI models that reflect each store’s processes and customer experience. Through Matador for Sales and Matador for Service, the company helps dealerships operate more efficiently, uncover new revenue opportunities, and maintain consistent customer engagement throughout the ownership lifecycle. Learn more at matador.ai.