LXMQ Selects Privaclave AI to Protect the Data Behind Its Credit-Card Decision OS

SAN FRANCISCO & MASON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LXMQ, the fintech building a Decision OS for the U.S. credit-card economy, has selected Privaclave AI as a design partner to evaluate runtime data protection before consumer scale. The collaboration focuses on enabling AI to use sensitive data safely and responsibly at scale.

LXMQ and Privaclave AI are building trust into financial AI from the start—combining intelligent credit-card decisioning with runtime data protection before consumer scale. Share

LXMQ is developing financial intelligence that moves beyond dashboards explaining what already happened. At its core is HALO-5, an AI engine being built to connect signals across card selection, rewards, repayment, fees, utilization and credit health—helping U.S. consumers and ecosystem partners decide what should happen next.

Privaclave’s Runtime Data Insights & Protection platform detects, classifies and protects sensitive information across AI assistants, agents, LLMs, APIs, enterprise applications and data pipelines. By evaluating intent, business context, data sensitivity and policies at runtime, RDIP automatically applies encryption, tokenization, masking or redaction without application or new infrastructure changes.

The pilot will run inside the LXMQ environment, allowing both teams to evaluate integration, architecture and future use cases before broader deployment.

“We do not want security to be something LXMQ bolts on after scale. We want trust engineered into the platform before scale,” said Arun Menon, founder of LXMQ. “When AI reasons across spending, debt, rewards, fees and credit health, protecting the data moving through that intelligence layer becomes fundamental to the product—not simply a compliance exercise.”

“AI security requires more than visibility, alerts, policy-based blocking or identity-based access controls,” said Sid Dutta, founder and CEO of Privaclave AI. “Secure AI depends on understanding intent, context and data sensitivity at runtime—and automatically applying protection as AI systems interact with enterprise information. LXMQ is building intelligence, privacy and security together from day one.”

The companies will also explore joint innovation around trusted AI infrastructure for financial services.

About LXMQ

LXMQ is building the Decision OS for the U.S. credit-card economy, turning signals across cards, transactions, rewards, APRs, due dates, statement cycles, utilization and user goals into explainable financial decisions. Learn more at www.lxmq.ai.

About Privaclave AI

Privaclave AI helps organizations accelerate AI adoption through Runtime Data Insights & Protection, securing sensitive data across AI, applications, APIs and enterprise environments. Built for AI. Designed for Everything Else. Learn more at www.privaclave.ai.