INDUS Announces Acquisition of 418,000 Square Foot Industrial Building in Phoenix

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (“INDUS” or the “Company”), a U.S.-based logistics real estate business announced that it has recently completed the acquisition of a fully leased, 418,000 square foot Class A warehouse/distribution building in the Phoenix, Arizona market. The modern cross dock building features ample loading doors and trailer parking with 180-foot deep, fully secured and gated truck courts. The building’s location in the Tolleson submarket provides excellent access to the greater Phoenix metro area and major transportation corridors, including direct connectivity to I-10 which links Phoenix with Southern California.

“This well-located, high-quality cross-dock facility was purchased well below replacement cost, thanks to its below-market rents and strong mark-to-market upside. With solid leasing momentum in the market for buildings of this size and larger, we are confident in capturing significant rent growth at lease expiration,” said Andre Ciani, Director of Acquisitions for the Phoenix region at INDUS Realty Trust.

With this transaction, INDUS’ Phoenix portfolio has grown to over 1.5 million square feet since making its first acquisition in the market less than two years ago.

Michael Gamzon, President and CEO of INDUS, added, “Phoenix is a critical distribution location and a major advanced manufacturing and data center hub benefitting from significant investment from multinational corporations, a growing population, and strong long-term demand drivers. This acquisition further strengthens our portfolio with a high-quality industrial property located in the supply-constrained infill Tolleson submarket. With access to significant capital from our investors, Centerbridge, GIC, and ADIA, we remain focused on continuing to grow our platform through the acquisition and development of high-quality industrial properties in top-performing markets.”

Cushman & Wakefield’s National Industrial Advisory Group – Mountain West, including Will Strong, Jack Stamets, Molly Miller, Michael Matchett, and Madeline Warren arranged the transaction.

About INDUS Realty Trust, Inc.

INDUS is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing, and leasing industrial properties. As of July 2026, INDUS owns or has majority ownership in properties aggregating 15.7 million square feet. INDUS is owned by affiliates of Centerbridge Partners, L.P., a global private investment firm with deep experience in real estate, and GIC, a global institutional investor. Additionally, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (“ADIA”) is a strategic investor alongside Centerbridge in the ownership of INDUS. For more information, please visit our website at www.indusrt.com.