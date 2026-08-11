Leading Oncology Injectables Manufacturer Selects ValGenesis to Modernize Equipment Qualification

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ValGenesis Inc., the global leader in enterprise digital validation and compliance solutions, announced that a specialized Indian pharmaceutical joint venture focused on cytotoxic and oncology drug manufacturing, has selected the ValGenesis validation lifecycle management platform to modernize equipment qualification across its operations in India.

The ValGenesis platform centralizes planning, qualification protocols execution, deviation handling, approvals, and end-to-end traceability within a single system—helping organizations reduce time to production while maintaining audit-ready compliance. Share

The company manufactures injectable and sterile products for regulated global markets, operating state-of-the-art facilities in India to support a growing portfolio and worldwide customer base.

The company selected ValGenesis for its leadership in digital validation and robust equipment qualification capabilities. The ValGenesis platform centralizes planning, qualification protocols execution, deviation handling, approvals, and end-to-end traceability within a single system—helping organizations reduce time to production while maintaining audit-ready compliance. By digitalizing these processes, the company aims to strengthen data integrity and streamline collaboration across equipment qualification and related computer system validation activities.

“Our client’s decision reflects a clear focus on modernizing validation through digital transformation,” said Wayne Baker, chief revenue officer at ValGenesis. “With the ValGenesis platform, teams gain real-time visibility, standardized execution, and full traceability — capabilities that are essential for maintaining compliance and accelerating qualification timelines in regulated manufacturing environments.”

About ValGenesis Inc.

ValGenesis, Inc. is the global leader in enterprise digital validation. Serving the life sciences industry for nearly two decades, ValGenesis enables companies to digitize their commissioning, qualification, and validation processes through its AI-enabled ValGenesis Smart GxP™ Platform, which includes solutions for risk management, cleaning validation, continued process verification, and CMC development. ValGenesis helps customers worldwide reduce costs, improve compliance, and accelerate innovation. For more information, visit valgenesis.com/.