Gloo Completes Acquisition of Midwestern, Strengthening Applied AI and Forward Deployed Engineering Talent for Faith and Mission-Driven Nonprofits

BOULDER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gloo (Nasdaq: GLOO), a leading technology platform serving the faith and flourishing ecosystem, announced it has completed the acquisition of the remaining ownership stake in Midwestern Interactive, a prominent talent partner for the faith and flourishing ecosystem. The transaction, which was previously announced, marks a new phase in the relationship that has grown from strategic investment to operational collaboration, with Gloo now holding 100% ownership.

“Midwestern brings a rare combination of technical depth, execution experience and a clear understanding of the talent needs at faith and mission-driven nonprofits,” said Scott Beck, Co-Founder and CEO of Gloo. “With increasing demand for AI and forward-deployed engineering services across the ecosystem, this acquisition gives us a stronger foundation for serving global organizations with complex technology requirements.”

Midwestern provides flexible technology talent and product development services for organizations ranging from emerging teams to large enterprises. Its offerings include project-based development teams, embedded technical professionals, recruiting support, product strategy, implementation services and more. Midwestern will support Gloo’s efforts to help churches, ministries and other mission-driven organizations build and deploy modern technology, including applied AI and custom enterprise software and services.

The acquisition also supports Gloo’s international growth plans, with Midwestern developing an AI-enabled global talent engine designed to identify and deploy technical professionals across a number of international markets.

“This closing reflects the trust our teams have built through years of working together,” said Matt Johnson, Founder and CEO of Midwestern. “As part of Gloo, we bring more talent, technology and resources to organizations that need strong technical support but may not have the internal resources to build it themselves. Our focus remains the same, to help organizations leverage emerging technology, like AI, to turn important ideas into technology that works.”

Midwestern will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of Gloo Holdings, LLC and will retain its brand and leadership. The companies will continue to integrate their capabilities while maintaining continuity for employees, clients and partners.

About Gloo

Gloo (Nasdaq: GLOO) is a leading technology platform serving the faith and flourishing ecosystem. Gloo helps missional organizations amplify their impact by powering their technology and expanding their reach, so that people flourish and organizations thrive. The company’s values-aligned AI platform modernizes systems, workflows and data, while its marketing and donor solutions expand reach, awareness and long-term giving for mission-based organizations. Based in Boulder, Colorado, Gloo serves over 140,000 faith, ministry, and nonprofit leaders.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release may be forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “could,” “intends,” “targets,” “projects,” “contemplates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements about the expected impact of our transaction with Midwestern Interactive, LLC on our business and our international growth strategy. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors. Some of these risks are described in greater detail in the documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) from time to time, including our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended April 30, 2026, which we filed with the SEC on June 9, 2026. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause our actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. These factors may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied by our forward-looking statements. Furthermore, if our forward-looking statements prove to be inaccurate, the inaccuracy may be material. In light of the significant uncertainties in these forward-looking statements, you should not rely on these statements or regard these statements as a representation or warranty by us or any other person that we will achieve our objectives and plans in any specified timeframe, or at all. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.