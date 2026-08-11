City Ventures Sells Harbor Pointe in Santa Ana to Century Communities, Extending Long-Standing Partnerships with the City and Public Homebuilder

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--City Ventures, a leading Southern California infill homebuilder, today announced the sale of Harbor Pointe, a fully entitled and substantially improved 45-townhome community located at 510–520 N. Harbor Boulevard in the City of Santa Ana, to Century Communities of California, LLC. Century Communities will complete construction and deliver the homes, which include five moderate-income, affordable floor plans, to buyers upon completion of construction.

Harbor Pointe represents the fifth community City Ventures has entitled within the City of Santa Ana's Harbor Mixed-Use Transit Corridor Specific Plan, and continues a decade-plus track record of delivering high-quality, for-sale infill housing in the City, following communities such as Park Place, Harborside, and the Santa Ana Collection.

The transaction was brokered by Justin Esayian, Senior Vice President at The Hoffman Company, whose deep knowledge of the Southern California infill market and long-working relationship with both City Ventures and Century Communities helped bring the deal together efficiently.

A Long-Standing Partnership with the City of Santa Ana

"Santa Ana has been a core market for City Ventures for many years, and Harbor Pointe is another chapter in that story," said Ryan Aeh, Managing Director, Southern California at City Ventures. "Our team knows this submarket, we know the Specific Plan, and we have a genuine working relationship with City Staff. That familiarity allowed us to navigate a thoughtful entitlement, secure permits, and complete site development on a schedule that keeps homes moving toward families who need them."

City Ventures extends its sincere thanks to the City of Santa Ana's Planning, Building, Public Works, and Fire Departments for their professionalism and support throughout the entitlement, permitting, site development, and transfer process. Their partnership was instrumental in bringing Harbor Pointe from concept to a shovel-ready community.

Part of a Broader Story on the Harbor Corridor

Just down the corridor, City Ventures is also underway on Crimson Court, a 36-unit, for-sale townhome community on South Harbor Boulevard within the same Specific Plan. Crimson Court is expected to sell in parallel with Harbor Pointe, and the two communities will be complementary, giving homebuyers along Harbor Boulevard a broader mix of product and price points as the corridor continues its transformation into a walkable, for-sale housing destination.

A Growing Relationship with Century Communities

The Harbor Pointe transaction is the second land sale between City Ventures and Century Communities, following the successful sale of the Brookhaven community in El Monte that closed in 2024. Both companies share a commitment to delivering quality, attainable, for-sale housing across Southern California, and Justin Esayian and The Hoffman Company have represented City Ventures on both dispositions.

"While we take great pride in building homes and interacting with our homebuyers, we also take great pride in teeing up strong public homebuilders like Century Communities to build and deliver our high-quality infill communities," Aeh added. "Century Communities has proven to be a terrific partner. We entitle, engineer, and improve; they bring their production platform and buyer-facing operations to the finish line. It's a model that works, and it delivers homes to families faster."

"Southern California remains one of our highest-priority growth markets, and communities like Harbor Pointe are exactly where we want to plant our flag: well located, well planned, for-sale neighborhoods in cities with real housing demand," said Justin Brewer, Division President at Century Communities. "Following our acquisition of Brookhaven in El Monte in 2024, Harbor Pointe deepens our presence in the region and adds to a growing pipeline of Southern California communities we are proud to build and deliver. City Ventures and The Hoffman Company have been outstanding partners on both transactions, and we look forward to opening Harbor Pointe to homebuyers in Santa Ana."

About City Ventures

City Ventures, California’s leading homebuilder, focuses on “Building It Forward” by repositioning underutilized real estate into residential housing in supply-constrained coastal urban infill areas and high-demand suburban locations. To date, the builder has constructed 5,000 townhomes, condominiums, lofts, mixed-use, live-work, and single-family detached homes throughout Southern and Northern California. City Ventures was named 2023 Builder of the Year by national magazine Builder & Developer and celebrated 15 years of homebuilding in 2024. Based in San Francisco and Irvine, City Ventures currently owns and controls over 8,000 lots in California. For more information, please visit www.cityventures.com. You can also follow City Ventures on social media on Facebook (@cityventures), Instagram (@city_ventures) and YouTube (@cityventures).

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders and a recognized industry leader in online home sales. Newsweek has named the Company one of America's Most Trustworthy Companies for four consecutive years. Century Communities has also been designated as one of U.S. News & World Report's Best Companies to Work For (2025–2026). Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 16 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers mortgage, title, insurance brokerage, and escrow services in select markets through its Inspire Home Loans, Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and IHL Escrow subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.