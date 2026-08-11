Momentous Named to the Inc. 5000 List for the Fourth Consecutive Year, the Most Prestigious Ranking of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

PARK CITY, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Momentous®, a leading human performance company focused on supplementation and nutrition, today announced it has been ranked No. 426 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list, the annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list is the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s most successful independent and entrepreneurial businesses, recognizing companies that have achieved remarkable growth while driving innovation, creating jobs, and shaping the future of the economy. Past honorees include companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Oracle, and Patagonia.

"Earning our fourth consecutive place on the Inc. 5000, and our third straight year in the top 500, reflects the trust our customers place in us and the discipline of our entire team" Share

"Earning our fourth consecutive place on the Inc. 5000, and our third straight year in the top 500, reflects the trust our customers place in us and the discipline of our entire team," said Momentous Co-Founder and CEO, Jeff Byers. "This past year was marked by the depth of our commitment to advancing human performance through rigorous science and uncompromising quality standards. We remain focused on our mission to empower people in the relentless pursuit of progress, because when people perform at their best, they show up better for themselves, their families, and their communities."

This year’s Inc. 5000 recognizes a new class of companies redefining what growth looks like. From AI and advanced manufacturing to healthcare, consumer products, and professional services, these businesses are expanding their impact, creating jobs and proving that entrepreneurial ambition continues to fuel the U.S. economy. Among the 5,000 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate was 130%, and those companies have collectively added more than 627,208 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

For the full Inc. 5000 list, honoree company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, please visit: www.inc.com/inc5000.

“Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still,” says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance–it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement.”

The last 12 months have marked another year of significant growth and innovation for Momentous. The company launched a landmark partnership with Arnold Schwarzenegger, aligning with one of the most iconic voices in performance and longevity to reinforce its commitment to setting the gold standard for quality in the supplement category. Momentous also elevated its best-selling creatine with the introduction of Signature Spec™ Creatine, setting a new industry bar for purity and mixability, and expanded its portfolio with the launch of Fiber+, a performance-focused fiber supplement designed to support gut health, metabolic function, and whole-body recovery. The brand also broadened its retail footprint with a launch into The Vitamin Shoppe, bringing its performance supplements to a broader national audience. The brand deepened its commitment to women's health through a founding research partnership with Collective X Health, co-founded by exercise physiologist and Momentous advisor Dr. Stacy Sims. Together with continued growth across its professional and collegiate partnerships, Momentous continues to advance its mission of empowering the relentless pursuit of progress in health and performance.

Inc. will celebrate the honorees at the 2026 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, taking place October 14–16 in Dallas, Texas, and the top 500 will be listed in the Fall issue of Inc. Magazine. Tickets are on sale now.

Inc. 5000 List Methodology

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2025. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Momentous

With headquarters in Park City, Utah, Momentous is a leading wellness and nutrition company on a mission to empower the relentless pursuit of progress in health and performance. The brand develops the highest quality supplements designed to enhance physical and cognitive well-being, working alongside the brightest minds across performance athletics and science. Guided by The Momentous Standard® and its Signature Spec™ designation, Momentous sources best-in-class ingredients and holds its products to a level of testing rigor unmatched in the supplement industry, including NSF Certified for Sport® certification across its portfolio. The company is a trusted partner of over 200 professional and collegiate sports programs in North America, the Department of Defense, and the United States Military, and was named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. for the third consecutive year in 2025. Momentous products are available at livemomentous.com, on Amazon, and at 640+ Vitamin Shoppe locations nationwide. For more information, please visit www.livemomentous.com.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.