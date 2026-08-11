Domtar and Toshiba Help Retailers Advance Sustainability with Qualified Receipt Printing Solutions

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Domtar and Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions today announced the qualification of Domtar's Clarion™ POS 48S phenol-free thermal paper for Toshiba's TCx® Print S10 printer, expanding OEM-validated receipt media options for retailers. The qualification marks an important step in supporting retailer and consumer interest in environmental objectives including BPA-free, BPS-free, and phenol-free paper receipts. It also confirms regulatory compliance while maintaining the reliability, print quality, and durability customers expect. After successfully completing Toshiba's rigorous print quality and lifecycle testing, Clarion™ POS 48S demonstrated consistent image quality, barcode readability and dependable performance across demanding retail operating conditions.

The qualification marks an important step in supporting retailer and consumer interest in environmental objectives, including BPA-free, BPS-free, and phenol-free paper receipts. Share

“Successfully completing Toshiba’s qualification process confirms that Clarion™ POS delivers the dependable performance retailers rely on in daily POS operations,” said Hillary Crawford, Product Manager, Thermal and Technical Paper at Domtar. “Through close collaboration with partners like Toshiba, we help retailers deploy qualified, compatible receipt paper they can trust to keep checkout running smoothly while meeting evolving operational and regulatory requirements.”

Domtar's Clarion™ portfolio helps retailers transition to phenol-free thermal receipt paper while addressing evolving regulations, environmental commitments and consumer expectations. At Domtar, phenol-free means products are manufactured without detectable phenolic compounds including bisphenols such as BPA, BPS, and other related substances, providing customers with a thermal paper solution that meets evolving market preferences and regulatory requirements. Designed to deliver the image quality, durability and consistent performance retailers rely on, Clarion™ thermal papers enable a seamless replacement for legacy receipts. Clarion™ POS is also the first thermal receipt paper certified recyclable by Western Michigan University after successfully completing the WMU SBS-E testing protocol, providing independent third-party verification of its recyclability under the testing conditions.

“Global retailers are increasingly seeking environmentally safe, efficient options that align with evolving regulations and sustainability priorities without compromising performance,” said Robert Parsons, VP, Hardware Product Portfolio and Infrastructure at Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions. “Built to deliver fast, dependable performance across today’s store environments, the TCx® Print S10 helps keep transactions moving and operations running smoothly as retailers adapt to changing industry demands. By qualifying Domtar’s Clarion™ POS thermal paper, we are expanding trusted options for retailers while helping ensure a seamless transition to phenol-free media.”

Toshiba’s qualification gives converters, distributors and retailers confidence in deploying Domtar's Clarion™ POS 48S with the TCx® Print S10, combining proven printer performance with sustainable paper options. Domtar and Toshiba will continue to explore opportunities for technical collaboration and joint initiatives that advance innovation and sustainability across the retail industry.

About Domtar

Domtar is a leading, privately held manufacturer of diversified forest products, with a workforce of more than 13,000 employees across more than 60 locations in North America. Investor Jackson Wijaya is the beneficial owner of Domtar.

One of the most trusted names in paper, pulp, packaging, tissue and wood products, Domtar prides itself on operational excellence, delivering high-quality, cost-effective products around the world and turning responsibly sourced wood fiber into everyday essentials.

Through its Clarion™ brand, Domtar offers innovative phenol-free thermal paper solutions designed to meet customer performance expectations while helping customers transition to phenol-free receipt media.

Learn more at www.domtar.com.

About Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions:

Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions empowers retail to thrive and prosper through a dynamic ecosystem of smarter, more agile solutions and services that enable retailers to resiliently evolve with generations of consumers and adapt to market conditions. Supported by a global organization of devoted employees and partners, retailers gain more visibility and control over operations while enjoying the flexibility to build, scale, and transform retail experiences that anticipate and fulfill consumers’ ever-changing needs.

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Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions is a wholly owned subsidiary of Toshiba Tec Corporation, which is traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.