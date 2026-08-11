Carelon Research and Manifold Partner to Expand Real-World Evidence Access for Life Sciences Researchers

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carelon Research, a subsidiary of Elevance Health, and Manifold, an enterprise agent platform for life sciences, today announced a strategic partnership that gives life sciences researchers and data analysts secure, scalable access to high-quality, analysis-ready, real-world data in a protected environment, enabling faster, evidence-based decision-making.

Through this collaboration, users can analyze Carelon Real World Data (RWD) alongside third-party datasets without moving data outside their respective organizations, reducing risk and strengthening data protection. The partnership also enables users to link Carelon RWD with additional datasets to address evidence gaps for specialized analyses.

“Organizations are under increasing pressure to generate timely real-world evidence and insights, while maintaining standards of data security and compliance,” said Mark Cziraky, president of Carelon Research. “This partnership represents an important advancement in how life sciences teams can access and interact with high-quality, analysis-ready, real-world data. By combining the scale and depth of Carelon Real World Data with a secure, intuitive analytics platform, we are helping our partners translate data into meaningful, actionable insights faster.”

Carelon RWD provides longitudinal health information across commercial and Medicare populations that has been expertly managed for decades and serves as the foundation of the joint offering. This payer-sourced asset carefully integrates closed claims with clinical data, including medical records and laboratory results, as well as health-related information such as social determinants of health (race, food access, employment, educational attainment, income, etc.).

"Life sciences teams need real-world data they can trust and infrastructure that lets them work with it at speed. Carelon's real-world data is among the highest quality, most comprehensive available, and together we're making it accessible in a secure research environment where teams can go from questions to insights in days, not months," said Vinay Seth Mohta, Co-Founder and CEO of Manifold.

The combined offering — designed to meet rigorous privacy, compliance, and governance standards and laws — supports a wide range of users, from business and data analysts to scientific researchers. Capabilities include self-service data discovery, feasibility assessments, and cohort exploration, along with no- and low-code analytics tools and support for advanced, high-code methodologies, giving users the flexibility to meet diverse research needs.

About Carelon Research

Carelon Research is the trusted partner for healthcare research. As a subsidiary of Elevance Health, one of the nation’s largest healthcare companies, we work with life sciences companies, government agencies, academic research leaders, health services providers, and payers to solve healthcare challenges with a powerful combination of data, expertise, and partnerships. As we uncover and apply insights to drugs, devices, and programs, together we make healthcare work for patients.

About Manifold

Manifold is The Enterprise Agent Platform for Life Sciences, accelerating life-changing medicines to patients. Our products speed up workflows in areas from target identification and clinical development to market access and precision medicine in the clinic, while maintaining the governance life sciences requires. Global companies and premier research institutions use Manifold to operate faster and more effectively. Backed by leading investors including Reach Capital, TQ Ventures, Calibrate Ventures, SilverArc Capital, and Industry Ventures, Manifold serves tens of thousands of users across hundreds of organizations globally.