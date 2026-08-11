Nucleai Advances AI-Powered Tissue Intelligence Through Large-Scale Oncology ADC Collaboration

TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nucleai, a leader in AI-powered Tissue Intelligence, which integrates multimodal tissue image analysis with clinical data to deliver translational insights, today announced an ongoing translational research collaboration with Gilead Sciences supporting its global antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) clinical development programs.

As oncology drug development increasingly depends on understanding tissue biology in its spatial context, AI-powered tissue analytics are becoming an essential component of biomarker discovery and translational research. Pharmaceutical companies are increasingly adopting approaches that integrate tissue architecture, biomarker expression, and clinical outcomes to accelerate therapeutic development. Nucleai's AI-native platform transforms routine pathology images into quantitative biological insights that accelerate biomarker discovery and support evidence-driven development decisions.

As part of its collaboration with Gilead, Nucleai has analyzed a large dataset of hematoxylin and eosin (H&E) and immunohistochemistry (IHC) whole-slide images across several clinical studies spanning multiple oncology indications, supporting Gilead's global ADC clinical development programs through advanced AI-driven tissue analytics integrated with clinical outcomes. The collaboration has generated novel biological insights and candidate spatial biomarkers for future scientific presentations and publications.

The collaboration demonstrates how AI-powered Tissue Intelligence can standardize biomarker analyses while connecting tissue biology to clinical outcomes, creating a scalable foundation for translational research, biomarker development, and precision medicine.

"Precision oncology is entering a new phase, where understanding tissue architecture is becoming just as important as understanding molecular alterations," said Avi Veidman, Chief Executive Officer of Nucleai. "Tissue Intelligence is becoming a foundational capability for precision medicine, helping identify the patients most likely to benefit while enabling pharmaceutical companies to translate tissue biology into reproducible biomarkers that improve the speed and success of oncology drug development."

Unlike traditional image analysis approaches, Nucleai's AI-native platform integrates computational pathology, spatial biology, clinical outcomes, and multimodal data into a unified framework. This enables standardized biomarker assessment from preclinical research through late-stage clinical development while revealing mechanisms of response, resistance, and disease progression.

The ongoing collaboration with Gilead and other leading pharmaceutical companies reflects growing industry recognition that AI-powered tissue analytics strengthen biomarker development and precision medicine across oncology portfolios. As target expression alone proves insufficient to explain ADC response, Nucleai's Tissue Intelligence platform integrates protein expression with tissue architecture, tumor heterogeneity, and microenvironmental context to better characterize the biological drivers of therapeutic efficacy.

"Scale and reproducibility are becoming essential requirements for biomarker development," said Dr. Ken Bloom, Head of Pathology, Nucleai. "Our platform enables standardized spatial analyses across thousands of clinical samples while directly linking tissue biology to patient outcomes, generating evidence that can support translational research, biomarker qualification, and future companion diagnostic strategies."

Nucleai continues to expand collaborations with leading pharmaceutical companies to advance biomarker discovery, translational medicine, companion diagnostic development, and AI-powered Tissue Intelligence across the oncology development lifecycle.

About Nucleai

Nucleai is a leader in AI-powered Tissue Intelligence, transforming pathology images into clinically actionable insights for pharmaceutical companies developing the next generation of precision medicines. By integrating computational pathology, spatial biology, multi-omics, and clinical data, Nucleai enables biomarker discovery, translational research, companion diagnostic development, and enterprise-scale AI-powered tissue analytics across the oncology development lifecycle.

For more information, visit www.nucleai.ai.