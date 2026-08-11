K12 SIX Joins the National Council of ISACs, Expanding Education Sector Threat Awareness

FAIRFAX, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The K12 Security Information eXchange (K12 SIX) is pleased to announce that it has joined the National Council of ISACs (NCI), formally connecting the nation’s K-12 education threat information sharing community to the NCI’s network of U.S. government-recognized critical infrastructure-focused Information Sharing and Analysis Centers (ISACs).

“As the officially recognized threat information sharing community for the K-12 education sector, we are proud to take our place alongside other ISACs protecting the nation’s most essential systems." Share

Founded in 2020 by the nonprofit Global Resilience Federation (GRF), K12 SIX serves as the U.S. government’s officially recognized threat information sharing community for the K-12 education sector. The community’s mission is to enhance cybersecurity resilience for primary and secondary school districts, and their communities, against evolving threats, incidents, and vulnerabilities. K12 SIX fulfills this mission by sharing timely and actionable threat intelligence, fostering community collaboration, and developing K-12-specific guidelines and resources.

As a member of NCI, K12 SIX joins a partnership of ISACs that provide a forum for engaging on warning and mitigation across sectors, as well as with government partners. Membership positions K12 SIX to expand its already considerable cross-sector information sharing, access joint exercises, and coordinate response efforts alongside NCI-affiliated ISACs representing sectors such as communications, energy, health, and IT.

"NCI is excited to welcome its latest member, K12 SIX," said Denise Anderson, Chair of NCI. "Schools face increasingly complex cyber threats in today’s environment. The involvement of K12 SIX in NCI extends vital threat intelligence and mitigation strategies to the K-12 community while strengthening cross-sector collaboration across all of the nation's critical infrastructure sectors."

“Joining the National Council of ISACs is a strong step for K12 SIX and for the schools, students, and educators we serve,” said Doug Levin, National Director of K12 SIX. “As the officially recognized threat information sharing community for the K-12 education sector, we are proud to take our place alongside other ISACs protecting the nation’s most essential systems. This membership opens new paths for collaboration with other sectors and government partners, united in safeguarding our nation’s schools.”

K12 SIX operates as part of a broader network of information sharing communities within the Global Resilience Federation, which supports ISACs and Information Sharing and Analysis Organizations (ISAOs) across a range of sectors, worldwide. Engagement with NCI represents a widening of its circle of threat awareness, and strengthens collective defense against increasingly focused attacks against school districts.

“K12 SIX’s membership in the National Council of ISACs reflects the growing recognition of K-12 education as critical infrastructure deserving of the same protections and partnerships afforded to other sectors vital to our lives,” said Mark Orsi, CEO of Global Resilience Federation. “As part of the wider GRF network of information sharing communities, K12 SIX brings the collective strength of cross-sector collaboration to bear on the threats facing our schools. We are proud to see it join NCI to deepen the connections that make our communities more resilient.”

About K12 SIX

The independent, nonprofit K12 Security Information eXchange (K12 SIX) operates as the information sharing and analysis center (ISAC) for the U.S. K-12 education community. A subsidiary of the Global Resilience Federation (GRF), K12 SIX leverages cross-sector information sharing experience and expertise to anticipate, identify, and respond to K-12 cyber threats before they can cause harm. www.k12six.org. Media inquiries may be directed to Doug Levin at dlevin@k12six.org.

About Global Resilience Federation

The Global Resilience Federation (GRF) is a nonprofit that develops and supports information sharing and analysis centers (ISACs), organizations (ISAOs) and collective defense communities, including K12 SIX, that help members defend against, respond to, and recover from security incidents through intelligence, best practices, and peer collaboration. Visit www.grf.org for more information. Media inquiries may be directed to Patrick McGlone at pmcglone@grf.org.

About NCI

Established in 2003, the National Council of ISACs (NCI) is a cross-sector coordinating body representing a collection of designated Information Sharing and Analysis Centers. The Council provides a collaborative framework for public and private sector partners to exchange cyber and physical threat intelligence, analyses, and mitigation strategies. Through routine operational calls, information requests, joint exercises, and emergency response coordination, the NCI strengthens the collective resilience of the nation's critical infrastructure sectors. For more information, visit www.nationalisacs.org.