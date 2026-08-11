Wolters Kluwer Enables Longcheer to Drive Finance Transformation With CCH Tagetik

MUMBAI, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wolters Kluwer, a global leader in professional information, software solutions and services, today announced the successful go live of the CCH® Tagetik Corporate Performance Management (CPM) platform at Longcheer, a global leader in intelligent products and services.

The implementation establishes a unified, finance driven digital platform spanning group consolidation, financial planning and analysis (FP&A), and management reporting, enabling Longcheer to transition from fragmented, manual processes to an integrated, intelligent operating model that supports faster decision making and stronger governance.

Addressing complexity with a unified CPM platform

As a rapidly expanding, dual-listed global enterprise on A-share and H-share markets, operating across 40 legal entities and multiple geographies, Longcheer faced increasing complexity in financial consolidation, data management and operational analysis. Disconnected systems, manual processes and evolving compliance requirements limited efficiency and visibility.

Wolters Kluwer implemented CCH Tagetik to unify financial data, standardize processes and support multi‑GAAP reporting (IFRS and local standards) within a single, scalable platform. The solution integrates data across systems and enables real‑time access to consistent, reliable financial insights.

Delivering measurable impact across finance operations

With CCH Tagetik fully deployed, Longcheer has achieved significant, quantifiable results:

33% faster financial close , reducing cycle time from 6 to 4 days

, reducing cycle time 80% reduction in manual consolidation workload , improving accuracy and efficiency

, improving accuracy and efficiency Real‑time management reporting , eliminating reporting delays and data inconsistencies

, eliminating reporting delays and data inconsistencies ~ 10% improvement in forecast accuracy through rolling forecasts and scenario modeling

through rolling forecasts and scenario modeling Full compliance with IFRS and local GAAP, supporting dual‑listing requirements

These improvements provide a strong foundation for data‑driven decision‑making, enhanced audit readiness, and enterprise‑wide performance visibility.

Enabling strategy‑to‑execution performance management

Beyond close and reporting, CCH Tagetik enables Longcheer to connect strategic planning, budgeting, forecasting and operational execution within a single platform. Through advanced modeling and scenario simulation, management can assess the financial impact of market changes, such as price fluctuations, FX movements and supply chain dynamics, in real time.

Michael Chung, General Manager of CCH Tagetik Greater China at Wolters Kluwer, said:

“Longcheer’s transformation highlights how finance can evolve from a transactional function into a strategic driver of value. With CCH Tagetik, the organization now has a unified, trusted data foundation that supports faster close cycles, deeper insights and a true end to end ‘strategy to execution’ management approach.”

Zhen Zhen Wu, Financial Director from Longcheer added: “As our business expanded, we faced growing challenges in budgeting, forecasting and operational analysis. With CCH Tagetik, we’ve built an end‑to‑end finance platform that connects strategy to execution, transforming financial data into forward‑looking insight and enabling stronger control, visibility and sustainable global growth.”

Longcheer now has a unified CPM foundation in place. Moving forward, Wolters Kluwer will extend CPM capabilities, including deeper analytical use cases, enhanced profitability analysis and the exploration of AI-driven insights to further strengthen decision-making and operational agility.

A full case study about Longcheer’s successful implementation of the CCH Tagetik is available.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information solutions, software and services for professionals in healthcare; tax and accounting; financial and corporate compliance; legal and regulatory; corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2025 annual revenues of €6.1 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 21,100 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX, Euro Stoxx 50, and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

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