Humana Healthy Horizons in Indiana Collaborates with HealthStream to Expand and Strengthen Home Care Workforce

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Humana Healthy Horizons in Indiana, Humana’s Medicaid managed care plan, is collaborating with HealthStream (Nasdaq: HSTM), a leading healthcare technology platform company for clinical workforce solutions, to improve the lives of Hoosiers who rely on home-based healthcare.

To help address persistent caregiver shortages and high turnover, Humana is sponsoring 1,000 Home Health Aide (HHA) scholarships, removing financial and access barriers for individuals seeking to enter the caregiving profession. Developed with HealthStream and delivered through their Career Network, myCNAjobs.com, the program focuses on expanding the pipeline of qualified caregivers, particularly in rural and underserved communities.

Home care providers face an average annual turnover rate of 77%, creating challenges for both caregivers and older adults who depend on consistent support. Research has shown that robust training programs can dramatically improve workforce retention, with trained home care aides more than twice as likely to remain employed after three months and 64% more likely to remain employed after six months compared with workers who did not receive similar training.

“Expanding access to training is one of the most direct ways we can grow and stabilize the caregiving workforce, particularly in rural and underserved communities,” said Anna Dunn, Medicaid Plan President, Humana Healthy Horizons in Indiana. “Through our collaboration with HealthStream, we’re making it easier for individuals to enter the profession while helping providers build and retain strong teams, thereby addressing gaps in care for Hoosiers who previously lacked access to home-based health services.”

The scholarship program is part of a broader initiative launched in 2024 to improve workforce stability and care continuity across Indiana’s home care network. The initiative was originally developed with MissionCare Collective, which was acquired by HealthStream in December 2025.

Supporting Providers with Tools, Technology and Training

To further address the critical caregiver turnover issue for people who depend on in-home care, the collaboration between Humana and HealthStream equips home care providers with tools and resources to improve recruitment and retention, including:

Access to a large, statewide caregiver network to support hiring, made available via HealthStream’s Career Network: myCNAjobs.com

Workforce engagement technology and predictive analytics through HealthStream’s CoachUp Care™ application to identify and retain at-risk staff

Education programs and best practice training focused on improving caregiver retention

Early Results Demonstrate Improved Workforce Stability

Initial results from Humana’s implementation of CoachUp Care™ show meaningful progress:

81% of participating providers achieved higher-than-average caregiver retention

achieved higher-than-average caregiver retention 43% average increase in retention among providers that improved

among providers that improved 86% workforce engagement reflects strong caregiver demand for connection and support

The improvements in retention and turnover reduction increase quality and consistency in care for older adults. The multiple elements of Humana’s relationship with HealthStream enable providers to build stronger, more stable teams while driving positive health outcomes.

“By combining expanded caregiver pathways with data-driven workforce solutions, we’re helping create a more resilient home care system,” Dunn added. “Our work together with HealthStream is already delivering results that will make a meaningful difference in the lives of Hoosiers across the state.”

About Humana

Humana (NYSE:HUM) is a leading U.S. healthcare company. Through our Humana insurance services and our CenterWell® healthcare services, we make it easier for the millions of people we serve to achieve their best health – delivering the care and service they need, when they need it. These efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare and Medicaid, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large. Learn more about what we offer at Humana.com and at CenterWell.com.

About HealthStream

HealthStream (Nasdaq: HSTM) is the healthcare industry’s largest ecosystem of platform-delivered clinical workforce solutions that empowers healthcare professionals to do what they do best: deliver excellence in patient care. MissionCare Collective was acquired by HealthStream on December 15, 2025. HealthStream’s solutions are focused on building and strengthening the care workforce—and are used by a wide range of entities, including payors, providers, and caregivers in both medical and non-medical roles. In particular, myCNAjobs™ Career Network provides the industry’s largest community of caregivers that primarily serve home care organizations, home healthcare organizations, nursing homes, and assisted living facilities. HealthStream’s CoachUp Care™ application drives employee engagement and provides data analytics in this healthcare sector. For more information about HealthStream or these solutions, visit www.healthstream.com or call 615-301-3100.