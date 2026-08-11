Alight and eMed Join Forces to Expand Access to GLP-1 Therapies for Employers, Advancing Population and Workforce Health

DEERFIELD, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alight, Inc. (NYSE: ALIT), a leading benefits administration provider of health, wealth and leave solutions, today announced the addition of eMed Population Health, Inc., a platform for employer-sponsored preventative health management, to the Alight Partner Network. The collaboration will enhance employer-sponsored access to GLP-1 therapies and give organizations a scalable way to support eligible employees, improve adherence to treatment and address the cost and complexity of weight management benefits.

The groundswell of interest in GLP-1 medications among the general population has soared in recent years — 11% of U.S. adults now take GLP-1 medications for weight loss, up from 3% in 2024, according to Gallup's National Health and Well-Being Index. As demand for obesity and chronic condition management continues to rise, employers are seeking solutions that foster long-term workforce health while helping manage healthcare costs.

By adding eMed to its Partner Network, Alight is expanding its health ecosystem with an industry-leading, flexible, outcomes-focused GLP-1 solution designed to support employers across a range of workforce health goals, benefits strategies and coverage approaches. Through a connected experience that includes clinical evaluation, treatment access, adherence support and ongoing engagement, organizations can provide eligible employees with personalized care, regardless of their coverage needs, while gaining greater visibility into utilization and outcomes.

“Employers are looking for smarter, more sustainable ways to address rising healthcare costs while improving outcomes for their people,” said Jessica Borchik, SVP, Partner Strategy and Sales at Alight. “By welcoming eMed into our Partner Network, we’re expanding access to a clinically rigorous, outcomes-focused approach to GLP-1 management that helps organizations support employee health while maintaining cost control.”

The collaboration reflects a shared commitment to helping employers, including Fortune 500 companies already supported by Alight, implement GLP-1 programs that align with their unique needs while improving health outcomes and managing costs.

“We’re at a pivotal moment in healthcare where employers have an opportunity to fundamentally change the trajectory of population health and chronic diseases,” said Greg Page, SVP Partnerships & Strategy at eMed. “By partnering with Alight, we’re combining access and accountability in a way that helps organizations improve employee health, manage costs, and realize the full promise of GLP-1 therapies.”

Together, Alight and eMed will provide employers with a scalable way to manage utilization, improve adherence and reduce avoidable healthcare spend while delivering a more connected and personalized health experience for eligible employees.

To learn more about Alight’s Partner Network, visit alight.com.

About Alight Solutions

Alight is a leading benefits administration provider of health, wealth, leave and point solutions for many of the world’s largest organizations and over 30 million people. Through the administration of employee benefits, Alight helps clients gain a benefits advantage while building a health and financially secure workforce by unifying the benefits ecosystem across health, wealth, wellbeing, absence management and navigation. Our Alight Worklife® platform empowers employers to gain a deeper understanding of their workforce and engage them throughout life’s most important moments with personalized benefits management and data-driven insights, leading to increased employee wellbeing, engagement and productivity. Learn more at alight.com.

About eMed

eMed is the world’s first end-to-end GLP-1 care platform built on Empathetic AI™. From remote diagnostics and clinician-led prescriptions to adherence coaching and insights, eMed empowers employers to manage population health with accountability and compassion. Learn more at www.eMed.com.