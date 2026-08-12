East Capital Partners and Tramview Capital Management Complete Sale of Small-Bay Industrial Portfolio in Jacksonville, FL

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--East Capital Partners and Tramview Capital Management (“Tramview”) recently completed the sale of Airport Jax Small Bay Portfolio (“Portfolio” or “Property”), an eight-building, 230,000 SF small-bay industrial park on ~29 acres in Jacksonville, FL. Located in the city's Northside industrial submarket, less than one mile from Interstate 95 and approximately 2.5 miles from Jacksonville International Airport, the Property offers tenants convenient access to the region's major transportation infrastructure and serves as a strategic last-mile distribution location.

The Portfolio, which was constructed between 2001 and 2011, provides front-load and cross-dock configurations, clear heights ranging from 19’ to 25’, abundant parking, and a dedicated industrial outdoor storage component, features driving strong demand from local and regional users throughout the Jacksonville market.

East Capital Partners and Tramview originally acquired the Property in an off-market transaction in July 2023, when it was fully leased to a diverse mix of tenants at significantly below-market rents. During its ownership, the venture executed approximately 248,000 square feet of leases, with significant increases on new and renewal lease rents over average in-place rents at acquisition. Additionally, the venture secured site plan approval for the development of an additional 65,000 SF light industrial building on 6.5 acres of excess land that currently generates ancillary parking and storage income, providing additional value and optionality for the Property.

"This transaction represents exactly the type of investment strategy East Capital Partners seeks to execute — sourcing high-quality off-market opportunities, creating value through active asset management, and delivering a successful outcome for our investors. We are especially grateful for the outstanding partnership with Tramview throughout the investment. Their collaborative approach and shared long-term vision made this a true success story from acquisition through disposition, and we're proud of what we accomplished together," said David Archibald, Co-Founder of East Capital Partners.

“Tramview is pleased to have partnered with East Capital Partners on the Airport Jax Small Bay Portfolio investment. We were able to acquire a well-located, in-fill property at an attractive basis, and East Capital Partners did an excellent job of leading execution of our venture’s business plan to bring rents to market levels and extend out the portfolio’s average lease term, dramatically increasing NOI and value, allowing us to deliver a strong return for our investors,” said Robert Davies, Managing Partner of Tramview Capital Management.

ABOUT EAST CAPITAL PARTNERS:

East Capital Partners is a privately owned real estate investment firm focused on acquiring and developing off-market commercial real estate opportunities throughout the Eastern United States. Led by a team with more than $7 billion of investment experience across all major property types and throughout the capital stack, East invests on behalf of its own balance sheet, institutional investors—including pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, and foundations—and select high-net-worth individuals. The firm's value creation strategies range from operational enhancements, leasing, and capital improvements to complex repositionings, adaptive reuse projects, and ground-up development. For more information, visit www.eastcp.com.

ABOUT TRAMVIEW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT:

Tramview Capital Management is a value-oriented real estate investment management firm focused on investing in institutional quality real estate in targeted growth markets across the U.S. Tramview leadership has overseen and managed approximately $5 billion of equity invested globally across all property types and throughout the capital stack on behalf of institutional clients (e.g. pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, foundations), wealth management firms, and high net worth individuals. For more information, please visit tramview.com.