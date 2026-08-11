Navan Edge and OpenTable Partner for AI-Powered Business Travel Planning

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Navan (NASDAQ: NAVN), the global AI-powered business travel and expense platform, and OpenTable, a global leader in restaurant tech, today announced a new partnership to bring hyper-personalized restaurant discovery and reservation booking directly to travelers through Navan Edge.

For frequent travelers with packed schedules, finding the right restaurant for each business meal can be a fragmented, complex and time-consuming task. Navan Edge and OpenTable’s integration helps solve that by bringing dining into an intelligent, unified experience. Navan Edge already acts as a concierge for the business travel experience for flights, hotels, and loyalty optimization. By launching restaurant reservation booking with OpenTable directly within its chat-driven flow, Navan Edge is tackling the next critical leg of the booking process with one seamless, personalized itinerary. Soon, Navan Edge will integrate with OpenTable’s private and group dining platform, enabling discovery and in some cases, automatic booking of private dining rooms, restaurant buy-outs and large tables.

"Dining is an essential part of the travel experience, but finding the right spot shouldn’t feel like work," said Robin Chiang, Chief Growth Officer at OpenTable. "By bringing OpenTable directly into Navan Edge, we’re making it effortless for business travelers to manage their entire itinerary in one place—connecting them to everything from fine dining to great casual spots near their hotel. At the same time, it gives our restaurant partners a powerful new channel to fill dining rooms and reach high-value corporate diners who are actively looking for great places to eat."

"We’ve all been there—you finally check into your hotel, only to spend 45 minutes toggling between different apps to find an ideal dinner spot," said Yoad Shraybom, Chief Executive Officer of Growth, Navan. "With Navan Edge, we're giving everyone a personal assistant and concierge that completely handles the ground game—with context from your location and preferences. This is another step in ensuring users’ experiences exceed expectations from touchdown to takeoff and everything in between.”

The integration introduces powerful, trip-aware capabilities built directly onto the Navan Edge platform:

Live Location & Trip-Aware Discovery : Navan Edge uses a traveler’s live location and itinerary to suggest tailored OpenTable choices, making it easy to find the right table near an upcoming meeting, office, or hotel. Automatic adjustments from flight updates and changing meeting times are coming soon.

Navan Edge uses a traveler’s live location and itinerary to suggest tailored OpenTable choices, making it easy to find the right table near an upcoming meeting, office, or hotel. Automatic adjustments from flight updates and changing meeting times are coming soon. Deep Memory & Personalized Recommendations : Moving beyond generic search results, Navan Edge learns from past reservations and remembers dietary restrictions, favorite cuisines, and preferred chefs to pinpoint the ideal restaurant.

Moving beyond generic search results, Navan Edge learns from past reservations and remembers dietary restrictions, favorite cuisines, and preferred chefs to pinpoint the ideal restaurant. Proactive Reservation Reminders : Prime-time reservations in major global business hubs book out far in advance. Navan Edge handles the planning with proactive, timely reminders for travelers before the trip. For example, “You have a trip coming up to Philly next week. Top spots nearby are booking up fast — want to make a reservation?”

Prime-time reservations in major global business hubs book out far in advance. Navan Edge handles the planning with proactive, timely reminders for travelers before the trip. For example, “You have a trip coming up to Philly next week. Top spots nearby are booking up fast — want to make a reservation?” Private and Group Dining (Coming Soon): Booking group or private dining has traditionally meant hours of research, followed by numerous communications. Through this planned integration, users will soon be able to find and confirm private dining rooms for client dinners and team events as part of a trip.

Backed by a decade of business travel experience, Navan Edge is built to understand and act on the nuances of travel as a context-aware concierge. By seamlessly connecting flights, hotels and restaurants, Navan Edge continues to add more features, partnerships, and functionality to make travel effortless and fun, so users can focus on the experiences versus the plans.

To learn more, visit www.navan.com/navan-edge-opentable.

About Navan

Navan (NASDAQ: NAVN) is the global AI-powered business travel and expense platform that makes travel easy for frequent travelers. From finding flights and hotels, to automating expense reconciliation, with 24/7 support along the way, Navan delivers an intuitive experience travelers love and finance teams rely on. See how Navan customers benefit and learn more at navan.com.

About OpenTable

OpenTable, a global leader in restaurant tech and part of Booking Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG), helps more than 70,000 restaurants worldwide fill 2 billion seats a year. OpenTable's world-class technology empowers restaurants to focus on what matters most - their team, their guests, and their bottom line - while enabling diners to discover and book the perfect restaurant for every occasion.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact could be deemed to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “project,” “will,” or similar expressions. Such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks and other factors include the risks described under the caption “Risk Factors” in Navan’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on June 11, 2026, as they may be updated by Navan’s subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as required by law, Navan undertakes no obligation, and does not intend, to update these forward-looking statements.