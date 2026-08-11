InvoiceCloud and Hansen Technologies Partner to Unite Billing and Payments for Utilities

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--InvoiceCloud, a leading provider of digital billing, payment, and customer engagement solutions, today announced a partnership with Hansen Technologies, a leading global provider of software and services for the utilities, energy, and communications industries. The partnership connects Hansen's billing and customer engagement expertise with InvoiceCloud's digital payment platform, giving utilities, energy retailers, and local governments a single, integrated experience from bill generation through payment.

Many utilities and municipalities still rely on disconnected billing and payment systems that create friction for customers and added cost for billers. By pairing Hansen's customer experience and billing capabilities with InvoiceCloud's payment platform, the companies aim to close that gap, giving joint customers one connected journey across bill presentment, payment, and customer engagement. The partnership also reflects a shared direction: both companies are investing in AI-driven capabilities to help billers manage complexity and serve customers more efficiently, making this integration a natural extension of that focus.

“Utilities and energy retailers have long treated billing and payments as two separate systems, and their customers feel that disconnect every time a bill arrives,” said David Nieves, Vice President of Alliances at InvoiceCloud. “By combining Hansen Technologies' deep expertise in utility billing with InvoiceCloud's advanced digital payment platform, we're giving shared customers one connected experience, from the moment a bill is generated to the moment it's paid.”

“Our customers need flexible billing capabilities for increasingly complex rates, but that complexity should not carry over into the payment experience,” said Bobby Slaton, EVP Americas Energy & Utilities at Hansen Technologies. “By integrating Hansen CIS with InvoiceCloud, we can give utilities and energy retailers a supported path from meter reading through payment and reconciliation without requiring them to develop and maintain the integration themselves.”

The partnership pairs Hansen CIS with InvoiceCloud’s payment processing across web, mobile, IVR, text, and in-person channels, syncing payment data back into Hansen’s CIS and customer portal in real time to reduce manual reconciliation. For customers, that means one consistent, connected payment experience no matter how they choose to pay, even for utilities managing complex rate structures like time-of-use, EV charging, and solar net metering. For billers, it means less time spent reconciling and more time spent serving customers.

About InvoiceCloud

InvoiceCloud provides modern digital payment, customer engagement, and outbound disbursement solutions. The company services more than 3,250 customers across the utility, government, and insurance industries and is a leader in the electronic bill presentment and payment (EBPP) space. InvoiceCloud’s SaaS platform enables continuous enhancements to the customer experience resulting in higher digital payment, AutoPay, and paperless adoption rates. By switching to InvoiceCloud, clients can improve customer engagement and satisfaction while lowering costs, accelerating payments, and reducing staff workloads. To learn more, visit InvoiceCloud.com.

About Hansen Technologies

Hansen Technologies (ASX: HSN) is a leading global provider of software and services to the energy & utilities and communications & media industries. With its award-winning software portfolio, Hansen serves organisations with customers located in over 80 countries, helping them to create, sell, and deliver new products and services, manage and analyse customer data, and control critical revenue management and customer support processes. To learn more, visit HansenCX.com.