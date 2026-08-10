Amplify Brings Institutional Investment Models to Advisors with Ned Davis Research

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amplify Technology ("Amplify"), the enterprise growth platform built on an AI-native data lake, today announced a partnership with Ned Davis Research (“NDR”), a leading independent investment research firm, to deliver NDR's trusted institutional research as turnkey managed portfolios through the Amplify platform. The collaboration enables financial advisors to implement NDR's investment models across every client account on any custodial platform, eliminating the day-to-day operational demands of portfolio management.

“We're focused on helping advisors reduce the operational burden of building and managing portfolios so they can dedicate more time to the work that creates the greatest value for clients,” said Aaron Brodt, co-founder and chief executive officer of Amplify. “By combining Ned Davis Research's trusted investment expertise with Amplify's turnkey execution capabilities, we're making it easier for advisors to deliver sophisticated portfolio solutions at scale.”

NDR’s investment models are built on decades of objective, data-driven market research designed to help advisors navigate changing market conditions through intentional portfolio construction and risk management. By delivering their models to Amplify’s network of advisors, NDR eliminates the need to build and maintain models internally. Advisors continue to lead their client relationships and investment strategy, while Amplify manages trading, rebalancing, and performance reporting across their clientele.

“Our team has spent decades helping advisors make more informed investment decisions through objective, data-driven research,” said Brian Sanborn, CFA, global head of investment solutions at Ned Davis Research. “Through our partnership with Amplify, advisors can now put that research to work with professionally managed portfolios while maintaining the flexibility and client relationships that define their practices.”

To introduce the new offering, Amplify and Ned Davis Research will host a live webinar, “From Institutional Research to Turnkey NDR Managed Models, Powered by Amplify,” on Tuesday, Aug. 11, at 1:00 p.m. ET. During the 30-minute session, attendees will learn how NDR's research is translated into turnkey managed portfolios, how Amplify implements those portfolios across client accounts on any custodian, and how outsourcing portfolio operations can help advisors reclaim time to focus on clients and business growth. Advisors can register here.

Advisors interested in learning more about the Amplify platform can visit Amplifyplatform.com.

About Amplify

Amplify Technology, LLC (“Amplify”) is an enterprise growth platform built on an AI-native data lake. It was engineered to unify data, deliver actionable insights, and automate workflows. The platform combines a customizable chassis with experienced integration consultants and a hands-on support team to provide an integrated, scalable solution for RIAs, broker-dealers/OSJs, TAMPs, and multi-family offices. Amplify is a holistic platform that provides seamless digital capabilities for client onboarding, an institutional model marketplace, true UMA trading, client lifecycle tracking, and integrated surveillance, billing, analytics, and reporting. Intuitive dashboarding for all firm stakeholders is driven through visibility funnels that provide clarity across daily business functions. Amplify’s cloud-based, multi-custodial framework makes it ideal for growth-minded wealth management enterprises. Amplify Technology, LLC delivers technology solutions to support wealth management firms and does not provide investment advisory services. Amplify is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. To learn more, visit amplifyplatform.com.

About Ned Davis Research, Inc.

Ned Davis Research, Inc. (NDR), or any affiliates or employees, or any third-party data provider, shall not have any liability for any loss sustained by anyone who has relied on the information contained in any NDR publication. The data and analysis contained herein are provided "as is." NDR disclaim any and all express or implied warranties, including, but not limited to, any warranties of merchantability, suitability or fitness for a particular purpose or use. Past recommendations and model results are not a guarantee of future results. This communication reflects our analysts' opinions as of the date of this communication and will not necessarily be updated as views or information change. All opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice. NDR, or its affiliated companies, or their respective shareholders, directors, officers and/or employees, may have long or short positions in the securities discussed herein and may purchase or sell such securities without notice. For NDR's important additional disclaimers, refer to www.ndr.com/invest/public/copyright.html. Further distribution of NDR content prohibited without prior permission. Copyright 2026© Ned Davis Research, Inc. All rights reserved. For information about our privacy practices, see NDR's Privacy Policy and Terms & Conditions.

Disclosures:

Amplify Technology, LLC ("Amplify") is not an investment advisor. Its services are for informational purposes only and do not constitute investment advice or recommendation. Please consult a registered investment advisor before using Amplify and its services.

Ned Davis Research, Inc. (NDR), or any affiliates or employees, or any third-party data provider, shall not have any liability for any loss sustained by anyone who has relied on the information contained in any NDR publication. The data and analysis contained herein are provided "as is." NDR disclaim any and all express or implied warranties, including, but not limited to, any warranties of merchantability, suitability or fitness for a particular purpose or use. Past recommendations and model results are not a guarantee of future results. This communication reflects our analysts' opinions as of the date of this communication and will not necessarily be updated as views or information change. All opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice. NDR, or its affiliated companies, or their respective shareholders, directors, officers and/or employees, may have long or short positions in the securities discussed herein and may purchase or sell such securities without notice. For NDR's important additional disclaimers, refer to www.ndr.com/invest/public/copyright.html. Further distribution of NDR content prohibited without prior permission.

Platform Arrangement Disclosure: Ned Davis Research ("NDR"), an independent, unaffiliated model provider, has a platform arrangement with Amplify, the operator of the investment platform through which our model portfolios are made available. Under this arrangement, NDR compensates Amplify based on a percentage of assets under management utilizing NDR model portfolios through the Amplify platform in exchange for platform access, distribution support, and administrative services. This compensation arrangement creates a conflict of interest, as NDR has a financial incentive to make its model portfolios available through the Amplify platform. Clients are advised to review the Amplify platform's fee disclosures for a complete understanding of the total costs.