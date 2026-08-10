Planet and the Government of Rwanda Launch First-of-its-Kind National Satellite Data Program in Africa

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL), a leading provider of daily data and insights about change on Earth, and the Government of Rwanda today announced the launch of a new national program to provide Planet’s data to governmental agencies, public universities, selected startups, and strategic development partners supporting national development initiatives throughout the country. This groundbreaking deal marks Planet’s first national program of its kind in Africa.

The program, managed by the Rwanda Space Agency, will use Planet’s growing archive of near-daily satellite data to monitor agriculture and food security, track forest health and resilience, refine urban planning and zoning, and inform disaster planning, response, and recovery.

Planet imagery and data will be made available to public universities to train undergraduate students and support advanced research in Earth Observation in Rwanda. In addition, selected startups focused on core national interests and working with government agencies will draw on Planet’s daily feeds to support inclusive economic development.

“Rwanda is a true leader in African innovation, continually demonstrating how technology can drive national progress,” said Andrew Zolli, Chief Impact Officer at Planet. “This program is a blueprint for how Planet’s daily satellite data can directly support multiple national goals, including improving disaster planning, shaping education programs, protecting natural resources and more.”

Planet data supports government partners across a variety of civil use cases, including disaster preparedness and response, urban planning and development, and agriculture and resource management.

Learn more about this program on Planet Pulse.

About Planet

Planet is a leading provider of global, daily satellite imagery and geospatial solutions. Planet is driven by a mission to image the world every day, and make change visible, accessible and actionable. Founded in 2010 by three NASA scientists, Planet designs, builds, and operates the largest Earth observation fleet of imaging satellites. Planet provides mission-critical data, advanced insights, and software solutions to customers comprising the world’s leading agriculture, forestry, intelligence, education and finance companies and government agencies, enabling users to simply and effectively derive unique value from satellite imagery. Planet is a public benefit corporation listed on the New York Stock Exchange as PL. To learn more visit www.planet.com and follow us on X, LinkedIn, or tune in to HBO’s ‘Wild Wild Space’.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release are “forward-looking statements” about Planet within the meaning of the securities laws, including statements about Planet’s strategic partnerships and Planet’s future growth in new and existing markets. Such statements, which are not of historical fact, involve estimates, assumptions, judgments and uncertainties. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those addressed in the forward-looking statements. Such factors are detailed in Planet’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Planet does not undertake an obligation to update its forward-looking statements to reflect future events, except as required by applicable law.