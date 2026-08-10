Voyager Awarded Space Force Contract for Resilient Satellite Communications

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Voyager Technologies (NYSE: VOYG) was awarded a contract with the U.S. Space Force Space Systems Command to develop space-to-space communication capabilities. The effort supports a resilient data transport architecture for the Department of Defense.

“The system we’re developing will securely connect tactically linked spacecraft and systems across every orbit, but the best technology only changes the game if the government can afford to field it at speed and scale,” said Matt Magaña, president, Space, Defense & National Security, Voyager. “Our ability to deliver commercially with manufacturing capacity, transparent pricing and cost predictability is critical as the Space Force scales their data network.”

Under the contract, Voyager will develop a flight-ready waveform design capable of operating for a variety of orbits, with specific requirements for weight, power and design life. This requirement is one of many Space Force standards for space-to-space data link communications. The company will also perform an on-orbit communication demonstration.

The program accelerates the Space Force’s mission to advance space-to-space communication technologies and enhance proliferated LEO capabilities, building directly on Voyager's extensive heritage in advanced space electronics and flight-proven performance. This includes radiation-hardened designs, precision radio frequency payloads and on-orbit electronics validated across multiple missions.

About Voyager Technologies

Voyager Technologies is a defense and space technology company committed to advancing and delivering transformative, mission-critical solutions. By tackling the most complex challenges, Voyager aims to unlock new frontiers for human progress, fortify national security, and protect critical assets from ground to space. For more information visit: voyagertechnologies.com and follow on LinkedIn and X.

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