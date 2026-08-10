CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bioelements, the award-winning professional skin care brand that has educated and supported licensed estheticians for more than 30 years, today announced a strategic education partnership with BEAUTISTA, the professional community where more than 155,000 beauty professionals across North America learn, connect and grow their careers. Through the partnership, Bioelements becomes BEAUTISTA's first professional skin care education partner, expanding access to advanced esthetics education for licensed estheticians and cosmetologists beyond Bioelements' own Pro Academy platform.

The collaboration reflects Bioelements' continued investment in professional skin care education and its mission to equip estheticians with advanced treatment knowledge, evidence-based protocols and high-performance professional skin care solutions. By partnering with BEAUTISTA, Bioelements will bring its education directly to a community of beauty professionals already committed to continuing education, career development and technical excellence.

The partnership launches with Bioelements 2.0: The Next Facial Evolution, a new advanced virtual skin care education course taking place Thursday, September 17, from 11:00 a.m.–12:30 p.m. ET. Designed exclusively for licensed estheticians and cosmetologists, the 90-minute professional education class introduces Bioelements' newest professional-use skin care formulas, advanced facial protocols and treatment techniques to help providers deliver more customized, results-driven facial services.

During the course, attendees will learn how to layer next-generation professional skin care formulas to support hydration, firmness, resurfacing and microbiome health while adapting treatments to each client's changing skin needs. The class also explores advanced resurfacing techniques, refined extraction methods and the integration of professional actives and treatment modalities, giving skin care professionals practical tools to elevate treatment performance and improve client outcomes.

"Education has always been at the heart of Bioelements," said Beth Bialko, Senior Director of Education at Bioelements. "One of the most rewarding parts of my job is seeing the moment a new technique or protocol clicks and an esthetician gains the confidence to transform every skin they touch. As we introduce Bioelements 2.0, partnering with BEAUTISTA allows us to create more of those moments by bringing Bioelements education to professionals who are passionate about growing their skills. It's another way we're investing in the success of estheticians and the future of our profession."

"BEAUTISTA was built for the moments that change careers," said Jen Martinelli, Founder & CEO of BEAUTISTA. "Partnering with Bioelements to bring professional skin care education to our community is exactly what we mean by that. Bioelements is among the first professional skin care brands to invest in beauty professionals through our platform, connecting 155,000+ community members with the brands and education that help them grow. This is why we built this.”

Unlike a one-time educational event, the partnership establishes an ongoing relationship focused on expanding access to professional skin care education for licensed beauty professionals. Future Bioelements programming on BEAUTISTA will continue to deliver advanced esthetics education, treatment protocols and professional development opportunities that help skin care professionals stay at the forefront of the evolving esthetics industry.

For Bioelements, the collaboration extends the reach of its professional education beyond its own Pro Academy by meeting estheticians where they are already learning and engaging with the beauty community. For BEAUTISTA, the partnership expands its educational offerings by introducing one of the professional skin care industry's most established education brands to its growing network of licensed professionals.

Licensed estheticians and cosmetologists can register for Bioelements 2.0: The Next Facial Evolution here: https://beautista.com/watch/open/bioelements-bioelements-2-0-the-next-facial-evolution-2026-09-17-11-00am-est.

For more information on Bioelements, please visit www.bioelements.com/pros.

About Bioelements:

Bioelements is an independent, professional skin care brand founded in 1991 by Barbara Salomone, one of the first licensed estheticians in the US and considered the architect of the modern facial. Still family-owned and proudly independent, Bioelements has spent more than 35 years answering to one audience: the professional esthetician.

The brand creates barrier-first, biologically engineered formulas for the treatment room and at-home use – guided by biomarkers and grounded in skin biology. Every innovation begins with one question: how does this benefit barrier function? The result is a catalog of biomarker-targeted collections that blend lab-born breakthroughs with nature’s most effective ingredients, applying biotechnology and green chemistry where they meaningfully improve performance, stability and sustainability.

Bioelements competes on science and results, not influencer endorsements or artificial prestige pricing, delivering professional-grade performance at accessible price points that support esthetician profitability and drive client repurchase. Recognized and awarded by New Beauty, Marie Claire, Good Housekeeping, Harper’s Bazaar and TODAY show, among others.

The brand pairs its innovations with bio-intelligent education through Bioelements Pro Academy, equipping professionals to decode skin biology, elevate clinical thinking and support long-term professional growth.

Skin Decoded

Bio-intelligent skin solutions for in-spa and at-home use since 1991.

About BEAUTISTA:

BEAUTISTA is the professional community for the beauty industry, where students, working professionals, schools and brands connect, learn, and grow. With 155,000+ members across North America, BEAUTISTA combines digital portfolios, live brand education, career tools and community in one place. Our mission: to make sure every beauty professional has access to the education, connections, and opportunities they deserve. For more information please visit www.beautista.com